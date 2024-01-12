LaKeith Stanfield Earns a Spot in Heaven With ‘The Book of Clarence’

Clarence then embarks on a journey that transforms him from valuing knowledge over faith to becoming a believer. He looks outside of himself and his needs to help others and he finds more value in that than in his petty desires. While he thought he knew the truth about God, it is only through his own miracle that he learns to believe.

The film also tackles a variety of topics and conversations, most of which directly affect the Black community while creating a story that shows Black people at the center of Jesus’ story—who in the film, as is in the Bible, is Black.

Stanfield, already an Oscar nominee, showcases his incredible range even further with this film. He can float between the comedic and the dramatic moments in the film with absolute ease, and even in the film’s most outlandish moments, (like an unnecessary dance sequence between the men and women toward the end), you don’t stop believing everything the actor is attempting to convey.