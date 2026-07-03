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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Meagan Good Calls Divorce From DeVon Franklin the 'Biggest Blessing'
The actress, who's now married to Jonathan Majors, is okay with the ending of her first marriage to motivational speaker and producer DeVon Franklin.
Jaelani Turner-Williams4 days ago
Pop Culture
Watch ‘The Color Purple’ Musical Trailer f/ Halle Bailey, Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, and More
Warner Bros. released the first trailer for the latest update on a classic.
Starr Savoy1152 days ago