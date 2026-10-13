Pop Culture

Lena Dunham and 'Girls' Cast Announce Five-Episode Special 10 Years After Finale

HBO will air the five-episode revival of 'Girls,' which ran for six seasons.

Allison Williams, Zosia Mamet, Lena Dunham and Jemima Kirke
Clint Spaulding/Penske Media via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Girls creator Lena Dunham has reunited with the show’s cast for an upcoming five-episode revival.
  • A teaser for the HBO special was posted to social media on Tuesday (Oct. 13) ahead of its 2027 premiere.
  • The revival will also mark ten years since the comedy-drama concluded after six seasons.

Lena Dunham, creator and star of former HBO comedy-drama Girls, announced she will revive the show ten years after its conclusion.

On Tuesday (Oct. 13), the entertainer and author was joined by fellow Girls costars Allison Williams, Zosia Mamet and Jemima Kirke for a roundtable posted to Instagram. Once the actresses settled in, they discussed filming “one summer’s worth” of episodes, while actor Andrew Rannells also dropped in to confirm that he would join the revival.

“I’m in. But only ‘cause you trashcans need constant supervision,” he said.

“I have a question, though. Seriously,” Dunham added. “Can we still call it Girls? ‘Cause we’re old as f–…”

The original show ran for six seasons from 2012 to 2017 on HBO, portraying a group of New York-based friends navigating careers and dysfunctional relationships.

“We always said we would only return to ‘Girls’ if there was a specific story we were burning to tell,” Dunham stated, per Variety. “I’ve missed these characters, but for a long time I couldn’t quite picture them in the present day. Then, right around my fortieth birthday, they started talking to me in the shower.”

“And, as you may remember, once this fivesome starts talking it’s pretty hard to get them to stop… It’s rare that you get the chance to return to something that changed your life with the gift of hindsight and a whole new level of gratitude and understanding,” she continued. “I love these girls (and boy), our friends at HBO and all the people who have continued to discover the show and remind us afresh why we do this, which is the joy of being together… and the chance to wear yellow mesh…”

Absent from the virtual call was Adam Driver, who starred in Girls as Adam Sackler, love interest to Dunham’s Hannah Horvath. Off-camera, Dunham claimed that she was victim to Driver’s alleged meltdowns on set in her recent memoir, Famesick.

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