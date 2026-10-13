Lena Dunham and 'Girls' Cast Announce Five-Episode Special 10 Years After Finale

On Tuesday (Oct. 13), the entertainer and author was joined by fellow Girls costars Allison Williams , Zosia Mamet and Jemima Kirke for a roundtable posted to Instagram. Once the actresses settled in, they discussed filming “one summer’s worth” of episodes, while actor Andrew Rannells also dropped in to confirm that he would join the revival.

Lena Dunham , creator and star of former HBO comedy-drama Girls , announced she will revive the show ten years after its conclusion.

“I’m in. But only ‘cause you trashcans need constant supervision,” he said.

“I have a question, though. Seriously,” Dunham added. “Can we still call it Girls? ‘Cause we’re old as f–…”

The original show ran for six seasons from 2012 to 2017 on HBO, portraying a group of New York-based friends navigating careers and dysfunctional relationships.

“We always said we would only return to ‘Girls’ if there was a specific story we were burning to tell,” Dunham stated, per Variety. “I’ve missed these characters, but for a long time I couldn’t quite picture them in the present day. Then, right around my fortieth birthday, they started talking to me in the shower.”

“And, as you may remember, once this fivesome starts talking it’s pretty hard to get them to stop… It’s rare that you get the chance to return to something that changed your life with the gift of hindsight and a whole new level of gratitude and understanding,” she continued. “I love these girls (and boy), our friends at HBO and all the people who have continued to discover the show and remind us afresh why we do this, which is the joy of being together… and the chance to wear yellow mesh…”