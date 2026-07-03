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LGBT films have had a long history, marked by homophobia and erasure. But we've come a long way. Now that society is more progressive than it's ever been, there are more LGBT films to choose from and support, and they're receiving commercial and critical acclaim. Here are the twenty LGBT films everyone should see.
Tara Aquino

Latest Stories

Lena Dunham in 2024.
Pop Culture

Lena Dunham Says She Was Told to Gain Weight for ‘Girls’

‘I think the issue is you’re too thin,’ Dunham recalls being told as she opens up about body image struggles on set.

Simone Torn92 days ago
Lena Dunham and Adam Driver during production of an episode of 'Girls.'
Pop Culture

Lena Dunham Alleges Adam Driver Behaved Violently on the Set of 'Girls'

Lena Dunham also praised Driver's acting talent and suggested he did whatever he needed to do for his performance.

Joe Price93 days ago
Jaden Smith and Young Thug
Music

Jaden Smith Said Young Thug Was Concerned He Didn’t Have Groupies on Tour

Smith and Thugger spent a lot of time together while touring with J. Cole in 2018.

tara mahadevan633 days ago
A 14-year-old boy accused of killing a 10-year-old Wisconsin girl knew the girl and planned the attack
Life

14-Year-Old Boy Accused of Sexually Assaulting and Killing 10-Year-Old Girl Planned Attack, Prosecutors Say

The 14-year-old boy accused of killing a 10-year-old Wisconsin girl reportedly knew the girl and planned the attack, according to prosecutors.

Brad Callas1541 days ago
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U.S. Marshals Arrest 30 Sex Offenders, Find 5 Missing Teenage Girls in 'Operation Boo Dat'

A multi-agency effort led by U.S. Marshal Service and dubbed “Operation Boo Dat 2021” recovered five missing teenage girls and 30 sex offenders in New Orleans.

Brad Callas1656 days ago
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Durk and Wallen in their wild music video
Music

Lil Durk Collaborated With Morgan Wallen on New Song and Video "Broadway Girls"

Lil Durk linked up with controversial singer Morgan Wallen for the unexpected collaboration “Broadway Girls," writing on IG, "let’s go trenches x country."

Joe Price1672 days ago
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Life

Indiana Woman Charged After Allegedly Selling 13-Year-Old Daughter to Man

After authorities arrived at a party seemingly celebrating a marriage, adults claimed it was “only an engagement between the girl and Zee Kdee Ya.”

Brenton Blanchet1699 days ago
Classroom
Life

Taliban Says High School Boys Can Resume Classes, But Makes No Mention of Girls

The Taliban education ministry announced classes for boys will resume on Saturday; however, officials made no mention of when girls are expected to return.

Joshua Espinoza1763 days ago
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Nine children and one adult died in an accident on Interstate 65 in Alabama on Saturday. Eight of the children killed were between the ages of 4 to 17.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1852 days ago
Girl Scouts
Life

Girl Scouts Say the Pandemic Has Left Them With 15 Million Boxes of Unsold Cookies

The organization says the COVID restrictions prevented members from conducting traditional in-person sales. They've yet to say how many boxes were sold.

Joshua Espinoza1856 days ago
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Amy Coney Barrett meets with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham.
Life

Girl Scouts Delete Message Congratulating Amy Coney Barrett Amid Backlash

The Girl Scouts removed a tweet congratulating Amy Coney Barrett over concerns that the message could be "viewed as a political and partisan statement."

Jose Martinez2086 days ago
Wayne Brady and Maile Masako Brady attend "Freestyle Love Supreme" after party.
Pop Culture

Wayne Brady Demands Better Tools to Prevent Preying on Underage Girls After Monitoring Daughter's DMs

Wayne Brady wants to start an initiative that will help prevent grown men from sending inappropriate DMs to underage girls on social media.

Jose Martinez2087 days ago
Brad Lena
Pop Culture

Lena Dunham Explains 'Awkward' Red Carpet Kiss Photo With Brad Pitt

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lena waithe
Pop Culture

Lena Waithe Responds to Accusations That She Stole the Concept for Her Show ‘Girls Room’

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Life

11-Year-Old Girl Charged With Hate Crime After Beating Up 10-Year-Old

"Racially motivated language" was involved in the attack.

Xavier Hamilton2486 days ago
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