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From Rom-Coms to classic, tear-jerking love stories, grab the remote and the one you love most to enjoy any of the best romantic movies streaming on Netflix.Andy Herrera
Watching a date movie doesn't have to be a bad thing. Here are the best date movies worth watching on Valentine’s Day, or on any date night.Josh Robertson
Rita Ora's single “Girls,” featuring Cardi B, Charli XCX, and Bebe Rexha, follows in Katy Perry's footsteps as one of many songs that fails to provide positive bisexual representation. Ora has apologized for "hurting anyone" and revealed that the song is about her own experiences, but its harmfulness remains.Carolyn Bernucca
LGBT films have had a long history, marked by homophobia and erasure. But we've come a long way. Now that society is more progressive than it's ever been, there are more LGBT films to choose from and support, and they're receiving commercial and critical acclaim. Here are the twenty LGBT films everyone should see.Tara Aquino