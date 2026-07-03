Allison Williams

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Jordan Peele attends the 33rd annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
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Jordan Peele Doesn't Need to Hear How Many Times You've Seen 'Get Out'

Jordan Peele loves the compliments for his film 'Get Out,' but says white people tell him way too often how many times they've seen it.

jasmineg203082 days ago

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