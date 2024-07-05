Kevin Bacon Recalls Going Out in Public in Disguise: 'This Sucks. I Want to Go Back to Being Famous'

Kevin Bacon once had a reminder of what it was like to not be famous.

The 65-year-old actor, who stars in new films MaXXXine and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, was profiled by Vanity Fair, where he recalled donning a costume during a visit to Los Angeles mall The Grove. Not only was Bacon unrecognizable, but bystanders didn't seem to care about him at all.

"I’m not complaining, but I have a face that’s pretty recognizable," Bacon told the publication. "Putting my hat and glasses on is only going to work to a certain extent."

After going to a special effects makeup artist to finish the disguise with false teeth, a false nose and glasses, Bacon was originally pleased with his altered appearance, before having a rude awakening.

"Nobody recognized me," he continued. "People were kind of pushing past me, not being nice. Nobody said, 'love you.' I had to wait in line to, I don’t know, buy a fucking coffee or whatever. I was like, This sucks. I want to go back to being famous."

But while Bacon has spent nearly the last 50 years in Hollywood, later in the article, he shared not having an aim for his characters to be well-liked.

"I don’t need you to go to a movie and love me," Bacon added. "If you go to a movie like MaXXXine or Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, and I die and you stand up and cheer, I’m like, 'Great. That was my gig. That’s what I wanted out of it.'"

Now having two new summertime hits, Bacon might want to rethink going out solo in public as himself.