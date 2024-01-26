Kevin Durant Takes Issue With His Podcast Co-Host Leaving Him Off Mount Rushmore of Kevins: ‘Federline Over Me Is Nasty’

Kevin Durant wonders why his name isn't brought up in the discussion of the greatest NBA players of all time one week, then gets excluded from a Mount Rushmore of Kevins the next week.

When asked to provide his Mount Rushmore of Kevins, Eddie Gonzalez, co-host of The ETCs with Kevin Durant, did not include KD, writing, "Buddy just off the list ngl."

Who did make the cut? Kevin Bacon, Kevin McCallister, Kevin Federline, and Kevin Nash.