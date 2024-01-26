Kevin Durant Takes Issue With His Podcast Co-Host Leaving Him Off Mount Rushmore of Kevins: ‘Federline Over Me Is Nasty’

Kevin Durant wonders why his name isn't brought up in the discussion of the greatest NBA players of all time one week, then gets excluded from a Mount Rushmore of Kevins the next week.
When asked to provide his Mount Rushmore of Kevins, Eddie Gonzalez, co-host of The ETCs with Kevin Durant, did not include KD, writing, "Buddy just off the list ngl."
Who did make the cut? Kevin Bacon, Kevin McCallister, Kevin Federline, and Kevin Nash.
Durant was seemingly less upset over being left off the list and more bothered by who was chosen over him.
"No disrespect but federline over me is nasty," he wrote.
Durant was the topic of conversation following an interview with the Arizona Republic in which he mentioned that his three seasons with the Golden State Warriors exclude him from the discussion of the greatest NBA player of all time.
"Because I went to the Warriors," Durant said. "Why shouldn’t I be in that? That's the question you should ask. Why not? What haven’t I done?"
Durant has amassed quite the resume with 14 All-Star selections, an NBA MVP, two NBA Finals MVPs, four scoring titles, and a Rookie of the Year award.
Former Warriors teammate Draymond Green responded to Durant's comments on his podcast, suggesting KD needs to put a team on his back, like his current teammate Stephen Curry did when the Warriors won their last championship.
As far as Mount Rushmores go for Durant, he would not argue with Chris Henderson including him on a list of bucket-getters since 2000. Aside from him, the Phoenix Suns star named LeBron James, Tracy McGrady, and the late Kobe Bryant.