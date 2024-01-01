John Legend Roasted on Social Media for Performing ‘21 Questions’ With 50 Cent

John Legend has become the butt of several jokes on social media after a video of him covering Nate Dogg's part on "21 Questions" while performing with 50 Cent surfaced online.

Last Thursday, Legend celebrated his 45th birthday in New York City, and 50 Cent was invited to perform at the celebration. 50 performed his hit single "21 Questions," and at some point, the singer took it upon himself to join him and cover Nate Dogg's infectious chorus.

For those in attendance, the moment was touching as Legend and 50 appeared to be having a good time on stage. However, the same couldn't be said for folks on social media who couldn't help but comment on the comedy that came from the performance.

According to several people on social media, Legend tried his best but there was no need for him to join 50 on stage as he could've just enjoyed the show like everyone else.

"John legend made it sound like a negro spiritual," one person wrote. Another said, "Why would John Legend get on stage and sing with 50 cent like that ????"

A third person wrote, "Bruh the video of John Legend and 50 cent really brings me to tears."