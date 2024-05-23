Jeannie Mai Thanks Cassie for Using Voice as a 'Shield and Sanctuary for Many' Amid Jeezy Domestic Violence Allegations

Commenting beneath the post was Mai, per People, who wrote, "In every echo of your bravery, there lies a melody of hope that dances through the silence. Your voice has been a shield and sanctuary for many, including me. Thank you for turning your fight into your light."

The reflection follows Mai alleging that she was abused by her husband, rapper and author Jeezy, who filed for divorce from Mai last year. In an April filing, which involved the former couple's 2-year-old daughter Monaco, Mai accused Jeezy of alcoholism and multiple instances of physical assault. One incident allegedly occurred three weeks after Mai gave birth to their daughter.

Jeezy later denied the allegations, writing that they were "not only false, but also deeply disturbing."

"This is a malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous,” he wrote. "It's disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels."

Jeezy was formerly signed to Diddy's Bad Boy South label as a member of the now-disbanded rap group Boyz in da Hood.