Kris Jenner Suggests She Wants to Have Another Kid at 68

On the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kris Jenner suggested that she's interested in having a seventh kid at age 68.

Per The New York Post, the Kardashian matriarch was joined by Khloé Kardashian, Malika Haqq, and Scott Disick in a conversation about Malika wanting to welcome a second child. "I would be pregnant right now if I could," said Kris, to which her 39-year-old daughter interrupted, "Oy." Kris said that she "just can't" have another kid, but Khloé insisted that it's still possible.

"You know you can," Khloé added. "You know your uterus doesn't age. So you're good if you wanna carry her baby." Malika said that Kris can be her surrogate if she's interested, which she turned down. "No, it's okay," she said.