Jeezy Addresses 'Heavy' Divorce From Jeannie Mai

Jeezy, 46, filed for divorce from Mai, 44, last month after roughly two and a half years of marriage. The couple confirmed their long-rumored romance in an Instagram post in 2019 and confirmed their engagement by April 2020. They had an intimate wedding at their home in Georgia a year later. In January 2021, they welcomed their first child together, Monaco. Reports later surfaced that they're still living together despite their divorce, which is causing "anxiety" and "tension" at home.

Earlier this month, Mai opened up about their separation during an appearance on an episode of Sherri, and said Monaco helped her cope. “Monaco? That is my North Star," Mai told Sherri Shepard. "And I can definitely tell you that I don't know if I would handle this the same way without her. ... Because today, I'm able to look at her and I can say, 'What would I advise you? If you were in my shoes?' And it changes everything. So I'm so thankful to be a mom and I'm thankful to have her.”

More recently, Jeezy spoke about his struggles with depression on the Tamron Hall Show. "I learned that vulnerability is power," he told Hall. "I thought something was wrong with me, thinking I come from poverty, this is just how it is. I didn't understand trauma and all these different things so when I started to get the words for it, I started to understand and grab tools, I started to become better."