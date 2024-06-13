Jack Harlow and Matt Damon Star in Trailer for Apple TV+ Heist Film ‘The Instigators’

Apple TV+ has shared the trailer for its new heist film, The Instigators, starring Matt Damon, Jack Harlow, and Casey Affleck.

The film follows Damon, an ex-Marine coordinating his first heist with a younger team, who all appear to be pros. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer sees Damon go through the highs and lows of life, including attending sessions with his psychiatrist, holding up a restaurant kitchen full of staff, and leading police on a car chase.