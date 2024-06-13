Jack Harlow and Matt Damon Star in Trailer for Apple TV+ Heist Film ‘The Instigators’

Apple TV+ has shared the trailer for its new heist film, The Instigators, starring Matt Damon, Jack Harlow, and Casey Affleck.
The film follows Damon, an ex-Marine coordinating his first heist with a younger team, who all appear to be pros. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer sees Damon go through the highs and lows of life, including attending sessions with his psychiatrist, holding up a restaurant kitchen full of staff, and leading police on a car chase.
Directed by Doug Liman, the film’s cast is rounded out by Alfred Molina, Hong Chau, and Michael Stuhlbarg, among others. This is Harlow’s second film, following the 2023 remake of White Men Can’t Jump.
Watch The Instigators trailer up top. The film streams on Apple TV+ on Aug. 9.