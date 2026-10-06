Gloria Velez Thanks Mase for Crediting Her as an ‘OG’ During Treasure Wilson’s Video Vixen Remarks

Key Takeaways
- Gloria Velez praised Mase on for challenging Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson’s "general population" joke made about former video models on podcast It Is What It Is.
- Velez said Mase stepped back, listened and questioned the comment, calling it "accountability" and "being a man."
- It Is What It Is co-host Cam'ron reportedly suggested online that the public had forgotten about Velez and teased having an extensive "file" on her past.
Gloria Velez thanked Mase in the aftermath of Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson appearing to slight former video vixens.
After the It Is What It Is crew addressed the misunderstanding in their Monday (Oct. 5) episode, the model and author took to X on Tuesday (Oct. 6) to give props to co-host Mase for his response to Wilson’s comments. In a previous episode, Wilson said that she was unfamiliar with the video vixen era and pondered whether they’ve returned to “general population” after the movement declined.
Mase then commended Velez as an “OG” in music videos and questioned what Wilson meant by her “general population” remark.
“So you’re saying they went backwards,” Mase said, to which Wilson said she didn’t “see it as a diss.”
Wilson clarified that she was confused about whether video vixens are still in the “limelight” or have turned to social media.
In Velez’s response, she applauded Mase for encouraging a clearer answer from Wilson.
"I want to give Mase his credit. He could've easily joined the pile on, but instead he actually stepped back, listened and acknowledged what was being said," Velez tweeted. "When he challenged the whole 'general population' comment and basically said, come on, what did you really mean by that? I respected that. That's accountability. That's being a man."
"He acknowledged me as an OG, didn't become combative, and didn't participate in the emotional chaos or disrespect that followed," Velez continued. "Sometimes we laugh in the moment, then we sit with something and realize, nah, that wasn't right. I felt like that's exactly what happened with him."
Velez built an extensive resume in the music video era, appearing in Jay-Z and UGK's "Big Pimpin'," and Sisqó's "Thong Song (Remix)” among other videos.
By the end of the segment, co-host Cam’ron shared a montage regarding Velez’s alleged sexual history, such as her relationship with R&B vocalist Aaron Hall when she was purportedly underage. Velez and Hall share a son, Aaron Robin Hall IV.
Before the It Is What It Is crew discussed the controversy, Velez addressed Wilson as a “bitch” in a tweet before apologizing.