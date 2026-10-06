Gloria Velez Thanks Mase for Crediting Her as an ‘OG’ During Treasure Wilson’s Video Vixen Remarks

Gloria Velez thanked Mase in the aftermath of Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson appearing to slight former video vixens.

After the It Is What It Is crew addressed the misunderstanding in their Monday (Oct. 5) episode, the model and author took to X on Tuesday (Oct. 6) to give props to co-host Mase for his response to Wilson’s comments. In a previous episode, Wilson said that she was unfamiliar with the video vixen era and pondered whether they’ve returned to “general population” after the movement declined.

Mase then commended Velez as an “OG” in music videos and questioned what Wilson meant by her “general population” remark.

“So you’re saying they went backwards,” Mase said, to which Wilson said she didn’t “see it as a diss.”

Wilson clarified that she was confused about whether video vixens are still in the “limelight” or have turned to social media.