Billy Ray Cyrus Reveals How He Feels About Miley Dropping Her Last Name

Miley Cyrus is reinventing herself with her new album era, starting with her name.

Earlier this week, fans noticed that Miley removed her last name from her social handles, and began promoting her upcoming album Bass Persuades simply using her first name. While some speculated that this may be a result of tension within the family, her father Billy Ray Cyrus has shared that this couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Family means more than ever now,” wrote Billy Ray in an Instagram post. “I always called my little girl Miley. Just…Miley. Just like I always called my little boy Braison. Bet you didn’t know … I was just CYRUS before Achy Breaky Heart came out in 92.”