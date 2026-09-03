Music

Billy Ray Cyrus Reveals How He Feels About Miley Dropping Her Last Name

Miley will release 'Bass Persuades' on Friday, Sept. 18. This will mark her 10th studio album and her first under her new stage name.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus perform on the Pyramid stage on day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2019 in Glastonbury, England.
Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus perform on the Pyramid stage on day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2019 in Glastonbury, England.
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Billy Ray Cyrus supports Miley dropping Cyrus calling the move a “natural progression for an iconic superstar legend” in the tradition of Dolly, Cher, Elvis, and Prince.
  • He dismissed speculation that the change reflected family tension, saying, “Family means more than ever now,” and noting that he has always called his daughter simply Miley.
  • Miley will release ‘Bass Persuades,’ her 10th studio album and first under the single-name stage identity, on Sept. 18.

Miley Cyrus is reinventing herself with her new album era, starting with her name.

Earlier this week, fans noticed that Miley removed her last name from her social handles, and began promoting her upcoming album Bass Persuades simply using her first name. While some speculated that this may be a result of tension within the family, her father Billy Ray Cyrus has shared that this couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Family means more than ever now,” wrote Billy Ray in an Instagram post. “I always called my little girl Miley. Just…Miley. Just like I always called my little boy Braison. Bet you didn’t know … I was just CYRUS before Achy Breaky Heart came out in 92.”

The revelation comes just days after the death of country music legend Dolly Parton, who was a longtime friend of the Cyrus family and Miley’s godmother. Billy Ray continued, noting that several iconic musicians, like Dolly, were often known by a single name, and that this is a rite of passage for any legendary artist.

“I told @miley yesterday I felt good about her going with her first name,” Billy Ray said. “I mentioned Dolly and Cher. Thinkin about it more and more…Elvis…Prince…and so on. It’s a natural progression for an iconic superstar legend. And the legend continues.”

In recent years, Miley and Billy Ray had reportedly been estranged, but eventually patched things up. She released the song “Secrets” on a deluxe edition of her Something Beautiful album as an olive branch to her dad. Earlier this year, the two reunited for an anniversary special celebrating 20 years of Hannah Montana — on which Miley starred as Miley Stewart, who performed in disguise under the stage name Hannah Montana. Billy Ray played her father, Robby Ray Stewart, a former country singer-turned-manager.

Miley will release Bass Persuades on Friday, Sept. 18. This will mark her 10th studio album, and her first under her new stage name.

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