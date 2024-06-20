Firerose Responds to Billy Ray Cyrus Divorce Filing With Domestic Abuse Accusation

The divorce proceedings between country singers Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose has taken a darker turn.

Less than a month after Cyrus, also the father of Grammy-winning singer Miley Cyrus, cited "inappropriate marital conduct" in his divorce filing, Firerose issued a counter complaint, alleging "extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse." The two got married last October.

According to People, Firerose, 35, claimed that Cyrus, 62, struggles with substance abuse that makes him "unpredictable and volatile" and that he filed for divorce one day after she was scheduled to undergo a preventative double mastectomy.

"Wife was the victim of extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse," Firerose’s attorneys wrote in the complaint. "Wife was subjected to Husband’s persistent drug use accompanied with the consumption of marijuana which made Husband unpredictable and volatile towards Wife."

In addition to Cyrus' claims of "inappropriate martial conduct," the former Hannah Montana star requested an annulment, maintaining that "consent to marriage was obtained by fraud." Firerose denied the allegations, pointing the finger at Cyrus for creating "unsafe" circumstances for her, and claiming that the weeks leading up to her double masectomy were "chaos." Firerose claimed that Cyrus "continuously launched verbal assaults" at her and forced her "into an emotional and psychological prison."

Cyrus' divorce filing occurred less than 24 hours before Firerose's surgery, to which the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer's brother and sister-in-law demanded that Firerose leave their home. After relenting, Firerose postponed the surgery "indefinitely," although Cyrus allegedly made "promises to pay for her surgery."

Ray and his second wife, also Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus, divorced in 2023 after being married for 30 years. In February, Tish said on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she underwent a "complete psychological breakdown" before her divorce filing.