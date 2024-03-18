DDG Holds Makeshift Awards Ceremony for Halle Bailey Alongside Newborn Son, Halo

Award season is far from over. DDG gave his girlfriend, actress-singer Halle Balley, some surprise "awards" with their newborn son, Halo. The "In Your Hands" singer only won ensemble awards during the 2024 season alongside her The Color Purple cast, but DDG made up for it by gifting Bailey some special statues.

Over the weekend, DDG held a makeshift "Halle Awards" ceremony for a fresh-faced Bailey on Snapchat with his cohost, their son Halo. "Welcome to the HALLE AWARDS," read the video caption. "She has no idea what's going on."

DDG surprised Bailey with awards for Best Catsitter, Best Artist, Best Sweetheart, Best Partner, and Best Woman, before Halo joined in to present the award for Best Mother. By the end of the clip, Bailey was in tears, and DDG reached Halo down to give his mother a kiss. "Awww she started crying. Did I do good?" DDG wrote.

In a follow-up clip, Bailey flexed her new trophies over a snippet of "In Your Hands."