DDG Holds Makeshift Awards Ceremony for Halle Bailey Alongside Newborn Son, Halo

Award season is far from over. DDG gave his girlfriend, actress-singer Halle Balley, some surprise "awards" with their newborn son, Halo. The "In Your Hands" singer only won ensemble awards during the 2024 season alongside her The Color Purple cast, but DDG made up for it by gifting Bailey some special statues.
Over the weekend, DDG held a makeshift "Halle Awards" ceremony for a fresh-faced Bailey on Snapchat with his cohost, their son Halo. "Welcome to the HALLE AWARDS," read the video caption. "She has no idea what's going on."
DDG surprised Bailey with awards for Best Catsitter, Best Artist, Best Sweetheart, Best Partner, and Best Woman, before Halo joined in to present the award for Best Mother. By the end of the clip, Bailey was in tears, and DDG reached Halo down to give his mother a kiss. "Awww she started crying. Did I do good?" DDG wrote.
In a follow-up clip, Bailey flexed her new trophies over a snippet of "In Your Hands."
DDG's social media has largely turned into dad life content, as the content creator and rapper recently sparked a trend with fathers holding their children in unusual ways.
Last month, Bailey spoke to the Associated Press during the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, where she expressed that motherhood makes her feel "more creatively inspired." "This is such a beautiful time for me because I truly feel like I’m venturing into my womanhood. I feel like a woman now, after having a baby. So, it opens up this whole other portal to write about stuff," she said.