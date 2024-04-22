Halle Bailey Opens Up About 'Severe' Postpartum Depression: 'You're Trying Not to Drown'

Bailey continued by sharing that, since having her baby, she feels like a different person while looking at herself in the mirror. She added that prior to being a mother she "didn't realize how serious of a thing" postpartum is.

"Before I had a child and I would hear people talk about postpartum, it would kind of just go in one ear and out the other. I didn't realize how serious of a thing it actually was," she shared. "Now going through it, it almost feels like you're swimming in this ocean that's like the biggest waves you've ever felt and you're trying not to drown. And you're trying to come up for air."

The 24-year-old Little Mermaid star maintained that it "has nothing to do with my baby," as she's simply working on getting herself right post-pregnancy.

"I guess today I was just triggered — especially [since] social media is just not a good thing to be on when you have postpartum — but I was just really triggered today, especially by seeing some of the things that have been said about me and my family, and the one that I love and the ones that I love," she said.

Watch Bailey's full video about her experience with postpartum above.