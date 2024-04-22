Halle Bailey Opens Up About 'Severe' Postpartum Depression: 'You're Trying Not to Drown'

Halle Bailey is opening up about her struggles with postpartum depression.
Last week, Bailey, who welcomed her first child with boyfriend with DDG in January, took to social media to shed light on the mental struggles she's faced since giving birth to her son Halo.
"I have severe, severe postpartum [depression], and I don't know if any new moms can relate, but it's to the point where it's really bad, and it's hard for me to be separated from my baby for more than 30 minutes at a time before I start to kind of freak out," she explained.
Bailey continued by sharing that, since having her baby, she feels like a different person while looking at herself in the mirror. She added that prior to being a mother she "didn't realize how serious of a thing" postpartum is.
"Before I had a child and I would hear people talk about postpartum, it would kind of just go in one ear and out the other. I didn't realize how serious of a thing it actually was," she shared. "Now going through it, it almost feels like you're swimming in this ocean that's like the biggest waves you've ever felt and you're trying not to drown. And you're trying to come up for air."
The 24-year-old Little Mermaid star maintained that it "has nothing to do with my baby," as she's simply working on getting herself right post-pregnancy.
"I guess today I was just triggered — especially [since] social media is just not a good thing to be on when you have postpartum — but I was just really triggered today, especially by seeing some of the things that have been said about me and my family, and the one that I love and the ones that I love," she said.
Watch Bailey's full video about her experience with postpartum above.