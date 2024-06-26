Corrine Foxx Says Dad Jamie Foxx Joked About Riding on Horse From ‘Django’ for His Entrance at Her Wedding

Jamie Foxx has big plans for his eldest daughter’s upcoming wedding, like riding in on the horse from Django Unchained.

His eldest daughter and Beat Shazam co-host spoke to Entertainment Tonight in a segment aired this week and shared with ET anchors Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier that “wedding planning is stressful!” Attempting to take the load off his daughter’s shoulders is Jamie, who apparently joked that he might stroll in on Tony, as the horse was known in the 2012 film, although his real name is Cheetah, and was trained by the Academy Award-winning actor.

“If I could just not get my dad to come down on a horse, I’ll be good,” Corrine joked.

The 30-year-old anticipates Jamie getting emotional while holding down father of the bride duties, sharing that she’s “a little worried” about him walking her down the aisle before marrying her fiancé, writer-director Joe Hooten. "Obviously it's gonna be beautiful and amazing but, yeah, he's gonna be crying for sure,” she said about her father.

Adding that it’s inevitable for the The Burial star to hop on the microphone during the reception, Corrine joked that his wedding planning has been overwhelming.

"It's gonna be a big one. When I asked my dad for his list, he told me he has 300 people alone," Corinne said about her wedding guestlist. "I said we're gonna have to cut down a little bit! I have cousins that I don't think I'm related to, you know what I mean? I have cousins and uncles and I'm like, are these family members? Who are these people!"

Corrine continued by acknowledging that Jamie has a “vision” for the festivities, although it doesn’t quite align with hers. "He was telling me he wanted LED screens with my face on it and I was like, I don't know about all of that..." she joked.