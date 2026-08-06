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Charlamagne Tha God Says He Won't Be in Wendy Williams Docs: 'She Should Be Involved'

'The Breakfast Club' co-host is voicing his refusal to star in the Peacock and Netflix documentaries about Williams.

(L) Charlamagne tha God speaks onstage during Amplifying the Culture: The Power of the Black Effect at the 2025 Blackweek Conference at Spring Studios on October 07, 2025 in New York City. (R) Wendy Williams is seen on September 16, 2025 in New York City.
Images via Arturo Holmes/Getty Images and XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Charlamagne Tha God has drawn a line in the stand when it comes to appearing in upcoming documentaries about his mentor, Wendy Williams.

On the Thursday (Aug. 6) episode of The Breakfast Club, the co-host publicly denounced the Peacock or Netflix projects currently in development about the former talk show host.

Williams, who was a storied New York radio personality in the 1990s and 2000s, hosted talk show The Wendy Williams Show from 2008 to 2022.

The Peacock docuseries will be developed by Suzanne Bass, who co-produced The Wendy Williams Show, although she and Williams are reportedly no longer close. As Breakfast Club personality Loren LoRosa explained on the show, Peacock and Netflix also appear to be competing over which network releases its Williams-focused project first.

“That's why I wouldn't be involved. I wouldn't be involved if Wendy's not involved,” Charlamagne said. “Like if it was Tyra Banks—America's Next Top Model, Tyra was in it. … [If] you're going to do a doc on somebody like that, like they should be in it.”

Charlamagne also suggested that Bass was “trying to get a check” from the project.

Williams, 62, was previously been diagnosed with progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and has been living in an assisted living and memory care facility since 2023.

She is under a court-appointed guardianship controlled by Sabrina Morrissey after alleged financial abuse in 2022. Last year, the media personality was cleared of frontotemporal dementia during a medical test by a top neurologist.

Charlamagne served as Williams’ co-host on The Wendy Williams Experience on 107.5 WBLS from 2006 to 2008 and earlier this year disagreed that she sounded “incapacitated.”

In 2024, Lifetime released docuseries Where Is Wendy Williams?, to which Morrissey pursued legal action against A&E before a settlement was reached.

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