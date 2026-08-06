Charlamagne Tha God Says He Won't Be in Wendy Williams Docs: 'She Should Be Involved'

Charlamagne Tha God has drawn a line in the stand when it comes to appearing in upcoming documentaries about his mentor, Wendy Williams.

On the Thursday (Aug. 6) episode of The Breakfast Club, the co-host publicly denounced the Peacock or Netflix projects currently in development about the former talk show host.

Williams, who was a storied New York radio personality in the 1990s and 2000s, hosted talk show The Wendy Williams Show from 2008 to 2022.

The Peacock docuseries will be developed by Suzanne Bass, who co-produced The Wendy Williams Show, although she and Williams are reportedly no longer close. As Breakfast Club personality Loren LoRosa explained on the show, Peacock and Netflix also appear to be competing over which network releases its Williams-focused project first.

“That's why I wouldn't be involved. I wouldn't be involved if Wendy's not involved,” Charlamagne said. “Like if it was Tyra Banks—America's Next Top Model, Tyra was in it. … [If] you're going to do a doc on somebody like that, like they should be in it.”