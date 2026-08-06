Peacock and Netflix Are Reportedly Both Working on Wendy Williams Documentaries

The new projects come as Williams’ court-appointed guardianship faces legal challenges from her and ex-husband Kevin Hunter, and in the wake of Lifetime’s controversial 2024 docuseries “Where Is Wendy Williams?” which sparked backlash and a now-dismissed lawsuit from her guardian.

Longtime producer Suzanne Bass is attached to one project, while conflicting accounts swirl over Williams’ current health and diagnosis, with attorney Joe Tacopina rejecting claims she has frontotemporal dementia and instead pointing to past alcohol-induced cognitive issues.

Peacock and Netflix are reportedly racing to release competing documentaries on Wendy Williams, likely built from archival footage and interviews with people close to her amid uncertainty over whether she can participate on camera.

Wendy Williams' story may soon be headed back to the small screen—twice. According to WBLS, both Peacock and Netflix are developing separate documentaries about the former daytime television star, with each platform reportedly racing to be the first to tell the next chapter of Williams' life. One of the reported projects is said to involve Suzanne Bass, the longtime executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show. Early reports suggested Bass hoped Williams herself would participate, but conflicting accounts have since emerged. One source claimed Williams is now too ill to film new material, while another disputed that narrative entirely, saying the documentary was never intended to feature fresh interviews with the TV personality.

If Williams ultimately doesn't appear, the films are expected to lean heavily on archival footage and interviews with former colleagues, friends, and family members. As of this writing, neither streamer has confirmed their participation in the project. Williams' medical condition has become one of the biggest unanswered questions surrounding her future. In December 2025, her attorney Joe Tacopina publicly challenged Williams’ frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, which has become part of the continuing dispute over her court-appointed guardianship. "Wendy Williams does not have frontotemporal dementia," Tacopina said during an appearance on ABC News' Nightline, referring to an evaluation conducted by New York neurologist Dr. Samuel E. Gandy. Instead, Tacopina argued that Williams' earlier cognitive issues were tied to years of alcohol abuse.

"There's something called alcohol-induced dementia," Tacopina said. "That may have been something Wendy was suffering from back in [2023], 24." He added that Williams "was an alcoholic, no question about it," before later clarifying that she no longer drinks. The attorney also rejected previous reports that Williams' diagnoses of frontotemporal dementia and progressive aphasia had been reaffirmed. "I don't agree with those results because I've not seen those results," Tacopina said. "We don't know who the doctor is; we've not seen the report!" Williams' court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has consistently disputed allegations of misconduct, with her attorney stating that she "emphatically denies any wrongdoing, mismanagement, or self-dealing" and noting that every aspect of the guardianship is supervised by the court. At the same time, Williams has continued to push back publicly against the arrangement, while her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, is pursuing a federal lawsuit challenging what he describes as an overreaching guardianship.