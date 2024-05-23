As separation rumors continue to circle Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, the Air actor-director turned the tables on the paparazzi this week.
In a report from TMZ, Affleck was filmed picking up his 12-year-old son, Samuel, from school, both strolling down the sidewalk before getting into Affleck's car. To conceal his ring finger, Affleck covered his entire left arm with a blue sweatshirt, while Samuel kept photographers distracted by taking pictures of them with his personal camera.
"Sam being a pap. What's up, Sam?" a photographer said while Affleck looked at his son, laughed and opened the trunk of his BMV before hopping into the car to drive off.
The stunt is Affleck's latest attempt to keep the focus off separation rumors with Jennifer Lopez, as the couple have been separately hounded regarding the status of their marriage. The gossip began earlier this month, as Affleck and Lopez were seen attending public events apart, like the 2024 Met Gala, where Lopez walked the carpet and was co-chair, and Affleck being a surprise guest at Tom Brady's Netflix roast.
Although the couple, who've been married for nearly two years, were spotted together in Santa Monica last week, Lopez had to shoo off a question about divorce rumors on Wednesday night (May 22). The singer-actress was attending a press event for her upcoming Netflix film, Atlas, when a reporter questioned her about divorce rumors.
"You know better than that," she responded, after her co-star, Simu Liu, tried to correct the reporter.