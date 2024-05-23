As separation rumors continue to circle Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, the Air actor-director turned the tables on the paparazzi this week.

In a report from TMZ, Affleck was filmed picking up his 12-year-old son, Samuel, from school, both strolling down the sidewalk before getting into Affleck's car. To conceal his ring finger, Affleck covered his entire left arm with a blue sweatshirt, while Samuel kept photographers distracted by taking pictures of them with his personal camera.

"Sam being a pap. What's up, Sam?" a photographer said while Affleck looked at his son, laughed and opened the trunk of his BMV before hopping into the car to drive off.