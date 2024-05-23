Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Reporter Who Asked About Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors: 'You Know Better Than That'

Rumors about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s rocky marriage have been circulating for weeks.

So much so that a reporter asked Lopez whether it’s true that she and her husband are headed for a divorce. The reporter lobbed the question at Lopez during her and co-star Simu Liu’s Mexico City press tour stop for their upcoming Netflix film, Atlas.

“OK, we’re not doing that,” Liu quickly told the reporter. “Thank you so much. We really appreciate it,” he said before adding, “Come on, don’t come in here with that energy.”

Lopez was even more direct, saying, “You know better than that.”