Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Reporter Who Asked About Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors: 'You Know Better Than That'

Rumors about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s rocky marriage have been circulating for weeks.
So much so that a reporter asked Lopez whether it’s true that she and her husband are headed for a divorce. The reporter lobbed the question at Lopez during her and co-star Simu Liu’s Mexico City press tour stop for their upcoming Netflix film, Atlas.
“OK, we’re not doing that,” Liu quickly told the reporter. “Thank you so much. We really appreciate it,” he said before adding, “Come on, don’t come in here with that energy.”
Lopez was even more direct, saying, “You know better than that.”
“If I can just end on one thing,” Liu said of Lopez, per Variety. “Jen is a producer on this movie and the reason why I am here and the reason Sterling is in this beautiful movie is because Jen cares. Jen cares about things like representation and diversity. Jen is a boss.”
Though rumors about Lopez and Affleck have been swirling for the last few weeks—with Affleck reportedly moving out of their Beverly Hills family home—the pair have been seen together multiple times recently. Last week, they attended Affleck’s child’s school play, and they were spotted again this week, where they smiled and posed for the paparazzi. They have also both still been seen wearing their wedding rings.
Atlas is available to stream on Netflix on May 24.