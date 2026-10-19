Pop Culture

Aubrey O'Day Says She Was Served Lawsuit Mid-Set at Honolulu Pride

The former Danity Kane singer wrote on X that she performed the Waikiki festival's closing act after losing her voice to Covid a day earlier.

Aubrey O'Day
Santiago Felipe / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Aubrey O'Day says she was served a lawsuit just as her Honolulu Pride set began, but support from those closest to her helped her finish the show.
  • The former Danity Kane singer also performed despite losing her voice to Covid the day before, closing the festival alongside Anetra and DJ Mark Kanemura.
  • O'Day recently appeared in Netflix's Sean Combs: The Reckoning, where she read an affidavit alleging a 2005 sexual assault by Combs and another man.

Aubrey O'Day says she was handed a lawsuit during her Honolulu Pride set.

The singer took to X, writing that she got through the night with help from the people closest to her.

"So much fun tonight for Honolulu Pride. I don't know how I got through getting served a lawsuit as I started the show.. coming out of Covid with no voice the day before.. but I'm just thankful that I have surrounded myself with people who support me unconditionally. 🫶🏼🌈"

The Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival ran on Oct. 17, with the parade stepping off on Kalakaua Avenue at 3 p.m. and doors opening at 5 p.m. at the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell. O'Day closed out the night in Act 3 of the mainstage program, a 7 to 9 p.m. block she shared with RuPaul's Drag Race alum Anetra and DJ Mark Kanemura.

The former Danity Kane member has spent much of the past year as one of the biggest critics of Sean “Diddy” Combs. She appeared in the Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, where she read an affidavit alleging a 2005 sexual assault by Combs and another man at Bad Boy Records' Manhattan studios.

A separate civil suit filed against Combs by her former bandmate Dawn Richard was largely dismissed by a federal judge in June, with one claim left open to be refiled in state court.

Related Stories

Aubrey O'Day with long blonde hair poses in front of a pink backdrop with text related to Miami Art Basel 2024.
Music

Aubrey O'Day Again Points Out She Wasn't Asked to Testify in Diddy Trial: 'Please Shut the F*ck Up'

"Learn how the legal process works," O'Day advised a would-be critic.

Trace William Cowen13 days ago
(L-R) Aubrey O'Day and Diddy.
Pop Culture

Aubrey O'Day Alleges She Fled Diddy Event After Bodyguard Held Her During Disturbing Encounter

The former Danity Kane singer claims she was forcibly held in order to witness something she believes was intended to determine whether she would participate or not.

Mark Elibert45 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo Kicks Off 'Unraveled' Tour with a Serenade to Her Mother
Music

Olivia Rodrigo Turns ‘Unraveled’ Tour Opener into a Birthday Party for Her Mom

The pop star paused her elaborate Hartford kickoff to honor Jenni, leading thousands of fans in a heartfelt “Happy Birthday” serenade.

Bernadette Giacomazzo23 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureThe 20 Best Live-Action DC TV Series, Ranked
2
MusicMaster P Breaks Silence on Mystikal's 20-Year Sentence: ‘He Never Got the Right Medicine He Need’
3
Pop CultureO.J. Simpson's Alleged Accomplice Had Bloody Hands on Night of Murders, Brother Claims
4
MusicBritney Spears Calls Out Artists Using 'School Girl' Aesthetic: ‘I’m the Original'
5
MusicLil Baby Unveils 'Fresh' Tracklist That Includes Future and Young Thug Feature
6
MusicEminem and Kid Rock’s Relationship, Explained: How “Heal My Faith” Happened

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App