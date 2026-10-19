Aubrey O'Day Says She Was Served Lawsuit Mid-Set at Honolulu Pride

Aubrey O'Day says she was handed a lawsuit during her Honolulu Pride set.

The singer took to X, writing that she got through the night with help from the people closest to her.

"So much fun tonight for Honolulu Pride. I don't know how I got through getting served a lawsuit as I started the show.. coming out of Covid with no voice the day before.. but I'm just thankful that I have surrounded myself with people who support me unconditionally. 🫶🏼🌈"