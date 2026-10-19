Aubrey O'Day Says She Was Served Lawsuit Mid-Set at Honolulu Pride

Key Takeaways
- Aubrey O'Day says she was served a lawsuit just as her Honolulu Pride set began, but support from those closest to her helped her finish the show.
- The former Danity Kane singer also performed despite losing her voice to Covid the day before, closing the festival alongside Anetra and DJ Mark Kanemura.
- O'Day recently appeared in Netflix's Sean Combs: The Reckoning, where she read an affidavit alleging a 2005 sexual assault by Combs and another man.
Aubrey O'Day says she was handed a lawsuit during her Honolulu Pride set.
The singer took to X, writing that she got through the night with help from the people closest to her.
"So much fun tonight for Honolulu Pride. I don't know how I got through getting served a lawsuit as I started the show.. coming out of Covid with no voice the day before.. but I'm just thankful that I have surrounded myself with people who support me unconditionally. 🫶🏼🌈"
The Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival ran on Oct. 17, with the parade stepping off on Kalakaua Avenue at 3 p.m. and doors opening at 5 p.m. at the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell. O'Day closed out the night in Act 3 of the mainstage program, a 7 to 9 p.m. block she shared with RuPaul's Drag Race alum Anetra and DJ Mark Kanemura.
The former Danity Kane member has spent much of the past year as one of the biggest critics of Sean “Diddy” Combs. She appeared in the Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, where she read an affidavit alleging a 2005 sexual assault by Combs and another man at Bad Boy Records' Manhattan studios.
A separate civil suit filed against Combs by her former bandmate Dawn Richard was largely dismissed by a federal judge in June, with one claim left open to be refiled in state court.