Music

Aubrey O'Day Again Points Out She Wasn't Asked to Testify in Diddy Trial: 'Please Shut the F*ck Up'

"Learn how the legal process works," O'Day advised a would-be critic.

Aubrey O'Day with long, wavy blonde hair poses in front of a pink backdrop with text. She wears a white outfit and has dramatic eye makeup.
Image via Getty/Romain Maurice

Aubrey O’Day is again offering a reminder that she was not asked to testify in the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, which ended with the mogul being convicted on Mann Act violations.

“I wasn’t asked to testify,” the Bad Boy Records alum said in a post shared to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday (Oct. 5). “I was absolutely transparent with Homeland Security about everything, including my alleged rape affidavit. Learn how the legal process works and until then, please shut the fuck up.”

O’Day’s firm reminder was spurred by a response to a recent TMZ interview during which she argued that Diddy has been “enjoying” his time behind bars. As previously reported in an NBC News piece, seen here, Diddy is claimed to have facilitated a “privileged life” for himself despite the incarceration.

“He’s not really gonna need for much,” O’Day told TMZ this week. “He’s got whiskey, pizza, pasta, Thai massages. He’s got Instagram.”

O’Day also expressed concern over what the reaction might be once Diddy is released. As it stands now, the 56-year-old is scheduled to be released from a low-security facility in New Jersey on Jan. 21, 2028. His release date has been changed several times in recent months, however.

In September, O’Day, who appeared in the Emmy-winning Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning last year, criticized the U.S. criminal justice system as “broken,” arguing that Diddy “will come back a worse criminal” upon his release. As O’Day sees it, Diddy’s time behind bars is more akin to “a shitty vacation” than rehabilitation.

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