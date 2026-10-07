For most creatives, the goal is to do what they love full-time and to be compensated for their work. Yet before they can live out their dream of artistic success, many must contend with a reality that includes paying bills with a less-than-glamorous job. While the day job covers your expenses and keeps you fed practically, it's the creative pursuit that happens once you clock out that sustains you artistically. And for some, it may not be a literal retail or desk job. It could be saying yes to even the smallest opportunities.

It’s a hustle for sure, but one that can, and has been, conquered by many, including Los Angeles native Nailah Howze.



Growing up, Nai, as friends and family refer to her, recalls always wanting a camera for Christmas. Childhood photos show the burgeoning shutterbug taking photos at family events or around the house. But it wasn’t until she watched Spike Lee’s classic film Crooklyn on a family road trip that she began to dream. Seeing a family that looked like hers on the television screen let her know that her love for taking photos could actually become a thing. But it would be a while before she started shooting.



After high school in 2014, Nai went straight into the Air Force; a year later, while still on active duty, she started toying with photography. In 2017, once separated from the Air Force, Nai went back home, moved in with her grandma, and decided to give this passion a real shot—pun not intended.



Taking pictures of events she didn’t really love doing—a baby shower here, a friend’s birthday party there—she scraped by charging no more than $150 per gig. But there was a gap between the dream she imagined for herself and the life she was living. It started to burn her out and leave her creative juices in a drought.



And then one day, with her homegirl and in her friend’s backyard, she took a picture. Nai knew it was good, but she didn’t know how good. The photo took off and became a quintessential depiction of Black girlhood. About a year later, a Japanese beauty brand reached out, and like that, the unknown photographer earned an international photo credit and a paycheck to match.



The picture and subsequent photo cred, became the shift that took Nai from a struggling shutterbug to a bona fide photographer. It was a finish line of sorts: no more mom-and-pop photoshoots, if you will, and it became the beginning of Nai’s agency work, where one gig, or one referral, could cover her expenses and equipment for months at a time. So long, $150 shoots!

Complex spoke with Nailah about her journey to full-time photography for the two-part editorial series entitled The First of The Month. In partnership with Credit Karma, this editorial highlights how financial momentum, big or small, builds your confidence—not only in your cash flow, but also in your creativity—and your life.

Because let’s face it, dreams don’t pay the bills.……until they do.



When did you first notice that you saw things differently and that photography was how you could share that with others? I have photos of me as a kid when I got my first camera. I always wanted to be the one taking the pictures. My family and I would go here or there, and I'd volunteer like, ‘Hey, I'll take the picture. I'll take the photos.’ So, I feel like it started with that, but at the time, I didn't realize this could actually be a job. It was like, ‘Oh, this is fun to do.’



When you decided that you were going to pursue photography, were your parents supportive of it? I won't say that they were unsupportive. They didn't understand how serious I was about it. Obviously, that's changed now. They're very supportive, and they’re telling all their friends and everyone they run into. But I think they weren't fully aware of how much I loved it.



“I jumped into [photography], and so I’m having to play catch-up now to get everything in order the way that I want…being in a position where I can get everything together is something that I'm constantly trying to do, get right, and figure out all the way.”







What did saying yes to the smaller gigs in the beginning cost you creatively? I was taking on shoots; things that I didn't necessarily enjoy doing. So I'm doing baby showers and such. I was saying yes to about everything, and it was burning me out because my actual creativity was diminishing. After all, I'm trying to deliver, deliver, deliver all the time. I do think it was an important part of the process, though. I needed that so I could have a roof over my head, continue building my portfolio, meet people, and network. All of that was necessary.



Was there ever a time when you were taking on these odd jobs that you felt like you were going to get stuck in this situation and never hit it big?

I definitely had those moments where I was doing anything. I didn't feel like I had a niche, even though I knew what I liked to shoot. I wasn't making money at the time. So I'm like, ‘Am I going to be chasing these things all the time, and then how long will that last?’ Because I could feel how burnt out I was becoming.



What was the first picture you took that put you on? I took a picture of my friend. We were in the backyard, and she did her hair, and in the picture, she’s holding a soda can. We loved the photo, and after I posted it, it was on every Black girl's mood board for their hair inspo. That photo ended up on Tumblr and Pinterest, and at the time I didn't even have those things, but people found me through it. That was the first photo that put me out there for people to find me.



What was it like when you were finally sought after for your work after being on the grind for so long? An overseas Japanese beauty brand reached out like, ‘Hey, we have this lip gloss brand. We found this picture on Tumblr or something,’ and they loved it and were like, ‘Can we pay you $6,000 to use this for guerrilla marketing?’ I didn’t even know what guerrilla marketing was at the time, but they said $6,000 for one photo, so hey. [Laughs] That was the first significant paycheck where I was like, "Whoa! $6,000 for a photo I took with my friend?" That was a big deal for me, and I was only 20 years old at the time.







How much of that check did you use for your regular bills, and how much of it did you pour back into your business? I definitely used that money to pay whatever rent or whatever things that were due at the time. I also remember buying a new camera. I think I had a Canon 60 at the time. Then I went to— I can't even remember what the next camera was because I have so many cameras at this point—but I definitely upgraded whatever my equipment was at the time. So $3,000 went to rent and catching up if I was behind on any bills, and then the other half was, ‘Let's buy something new and invest.’

