Lori Harvey Is Using Her Entrepreneurial Role to Put Other Women in the Room

Key Takeaways
- Lori Harvey hosted a private Los Angeles gathering spotlighting women entrepreneurs.
- “Supporting women, especially women business owners, is something I really value,” Harvey said after sharing her entrepreneurial perspective at the Create & Cultivate festival.
- Building on SKN by LH and YEVRAH Swim, Harvey tapped longtime collaborator Akansha Mirchandani and FLUFF Studios to bring her creative vision to life.
Lori Harvey has spent years being the person brands want in the room. Now she's increasingly becoming the person who decides who else gets through the door.
Harvey put that philosophy on display during a busy weekend in Los Angeles, where she spoke at the Create & Cultivate festival before hosting a private gathering of women entrepreneurs on Sunday, Sept. 20. The latter was held as part of her role as chief creative advisor for Kevin Hart's Gran Coramino Tequila, but Harvey used the occasion to spotlight something bigger than booze: women building businesses of their own.
"Supporting women, especially women business owners, is something I really value," Harvey told Complex exclusively, "and I love being able to bring that into this role."
The sentiment wasn't limited to a prepared statement. A clip from Harvey's Create & Cultivate appearance began gaining traction online after the event, with her comments drawing such a reaction that someone in the audience could be heard shouting, "Somebody record this please!"
It's another side of Harvey that can sometimes get buried beneath the celebrity coverage surrounding her.
The 29-year-old has become a fashion fixture in her own right, routinely generating headlines from campaigns, Fashion Week appearances and even her vacation wardrobe. Earlier this year, birthday photos of Harvey in a series of bikinis and resort looks spread across social media.
Months later, she fronted Oner Active's first ONER MODE fashion campaign.
Her personal life has generated even more attention. Relationships with Michael B. Jordan and Damson Idris have played out under intense public scrutiny, sometimes making who Harvey is dating a bigger story than what she's actually doing.
But her business résumé has been growing alongside those headlines.
Harvey previously launched the skincare company SKN by LH and swimwear brand YEVRAH Swim, while working with companies including Good American and PrettyLittleThing. In June, her relationship with brands moved another step beyond modeling when Gran Coramino named her chief creative advisor and gave her responsibility for developing its female-focused Coramino Woman platform.
That new authority was evident in Los Angeles. Harvey brought in longtime collaborator Akansha Mirchandani and her company FLUFF Studios to produce Sunday's gathering rather than simply lending her name and face to the event.
"AK understands my vision and knows how to turn it into something that feels elevated, thoughtful, and authentic to me," Harvey said.