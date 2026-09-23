Lori Harvey Is Using Her Entrepreneurial Role to Put Other Women in the Room

Building on SKN by LH and YEVRAH Swim, Harvey tapped longtime collaborator Akansha Mirchandani and FLUFF Studios to bring her creative vision to life.

“Supporting women, especially women business owners, is something I really value,” Harvey said after sharing her entrepreneurial perspective at the Create & Cultivate festival.

Lori Harvey has spent years being the person brands want in the room. Now she's increasingly becoming the person who decides who else gets through the door. Harvey put that philosophy on display during a busy weekend in Los Angeles, where she spoke at the Create & Cultivate festival before hosting a private gathering of women entrepreneurs on Sunday, Sept. 20. The latter was held as part of her role as chief creative advisor for Kevin Hart's Gran Coramino Tequila, but Harvey used the occasion to spotlight something bigger than booze: women building businesses of their own. "Supporting women, especially women business owners, is something I really value," Harvey told Complex exclusively, "and I love being able to bring that into this role."