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Los Angeles native Nailah Howze loved taking pictures as a kid, but didn’t really think it could become a career. Then, with nothing to lose and everything to gain, she gave it a shot. As her eye for photography sharpened, so did her desire to go beyond the lens and build a business, which required her to stay on top of her money and her craft. In partnership with Credit Karma, Nailah Howze sits down with Complex’s STACKED and details her early beginnings, the one shot that changed it all, and how she’s using photography as a stepping stone to much bigger things.



In partnership with Credit Karma.