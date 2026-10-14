B-Engaged & Complex UK Join Forces For A New Era Of Youth Culture Media

B-Engaged, the UK-based sports marketing agency, is stepping into a new era, securing an agreement to become the operating partner for COMPLEX UK as it expands its footprint across media, publishing and audience development.



Co-founded by Héctor Bellerín, the international football star, and sports executive Ehsen Shah, B-Engaged has spent the past decade building its reputation at the intersection of sport, brands and youth culture. As well as delivering culturally relevant storytelling for leading global brands, the agency also oversees commercial strategy and marketing for elite athletes. Now, it brings that expertise to one of youth culture’s most recognisable media platforms.



Under the new partnership, B-Engaged will lead COMPLEX UK’s editorial growth, audience strategy and partnerships development, building on the platform’s existing operating model with a dedicated regional team focused on original content, storytelling and growing its social presence. The partnership will also see B-Engaged establish a specialist media partnerships division, creating new opportunities for brands to connect with COMPLEX UK audiences through integrated campaigns across sport, music, fashion, gaming and entertainment.



Leading the editorial charge is Jacob Davey, a journalist with a decade of experience, having previously held roles at Hypebeast, The Basement and Versus. Veteran Complex journalist Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson also steps into the role of Executive Editor, bringing a wealth of experience to the platform’s next phase of development.

Jacob Davey, Editorial Director

“Coming back to Complex UK as Editorial Director is a real full-circle moment,” says Davey. “I walked in as an intern ten years ago, and to return leading the UK team with B-Engaged and Executive Editor Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson means a huge amount. British culture continues to drive conversations and content around the world, and it’s a privilege to now play a part in that. Going forward, Complex UK 2.0 will set the tone for popular culture in this country through ambitious storytelling and editorial, while spotlighting the people, scenes and ideas shaping what’s next.”

Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson, Executive Editor

“Having been part of Complex UK since we launched back in 2014, it’s great to see the brand getting the love and backing it deserves,” says JP. “I’ve put a lot of time and energy into helping build Complex UK over the years under w00t! Media—shout-out Austen Kay—particularly through music, so I’m excited to help the new team take things forward. Still heavily focused on supporting UK music talent, but this time with more of an emphasis on sport and style. There’s still so much to do when it comes to championing UK culture, and I’m looking forward to playing my part in helping Complex UK reach even greater heights. The brand deserves it, and so does the culture. Let’s go!”

Speaking about the new partnership, Ehsen Shah said: “COMPLEX has spent more than two decades setting the standard for youth culture media. It has built an incredible legacy by telling authentic stories across sport, fashion, music and entertainment, so to become the operating partner for COMPLEX UK is a hugely exciting moment for everyone at B-Engaged. Over the past decade we’ve built our reputation by understanding audiences and creating culturally relevant campaigns for athletes and brands.



“This partnership allows us to take that expertise into media, creating a platform that delivers world-class editorial, celebrates the communities shaping modern culture and opens up new opportunities for brands to connect with audiences in meaningful ways. This is a significant step in the evolution of B-Engaged. We’re excited to build something that feels authentic to COMPLEX’s legacy while creating a platform that reflects the energy and creativity of youth culture in the UK.”



And the next chapter is already underway.



COMPLEX UK has officially launched its dedicated YouTube channel, marking the start of its original programming with the debut of GOAT Talk UK, featuring Mikel Arteta and Maro Itoje.

Further announcements spanning editorial talent, original content, commercial partnerships and live experiences are expected in the coming months, signalling a broader push to bring COMPLEX’s culture-defining formats and storytelling to UK audiences.



Stay locked in. This is just the beginning!