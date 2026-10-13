Kendall Jenner Is Now FWRD's Global Creative Director Thanks to REVOLVE Group Partnership Expansion

Kendall Jenner, now five years deep into her role as FWRD’s creative director, is doubling down on her association with the REVOLVE Group-owned brand.

Tuesday (Oct. 13), REVOLVE Group reps announced a significant expansion of its partnership with the 30-year-old model and 818 Tequila founder. As part of that expansion, Jenner will now serve as FWRD’s global creative director, as well as a REVOLVE Los Angeles ambassador.

In a statement shared with Complex, Jenner said she was “incredibly excited” to enter this next chapter as part of the REVOLVE family.

“Over the past five years, we've built something that feels authentic to who I am and how I approach fashion,” Jenner added. “I love discovering new designers, curating pieces I genuinely wear, and helping shape the creative vision behind FWRD. I'm looking forward to bringing that same energy to REVOLVE Los Angeles and continuing to create inspiring fashion moments together.”

The global creative director title under the FWRD banner will see Jenner building on the work she’s done for half a decade, albeit at a larger scale. The simultaneously announced ambassador role will see Jenner starring in major campaigns, making appearances at various events, and partnering on what the REVOLVE team has billed as “exclusive fashion moments.”