Complex Bets is still in its infancy but is once again going through a major growth spurt. The culture-driven sports betting and trading content platform was launched in April, and now Complex Bets is expanding its slate with new original series’. Now added to the Complex Bets content menu is In Motion, Worst Take, and Sharp Tank. These can’t-miss new series will be accompanied by a robust slate of social programming. This continued expansion reflects Complex Bets’ mission to connect sports, culture, fandom, betting and prediction markets through personality-driven storytelling, expert analysis and interactive fan engagement. In Motion, hosted by Ashley Nicole Moss

Ashley Nicole Moss is one of the ascending sports personalities in the game today, and Complex is ecstatic to have her hosting In Motion. Moss will engage with athletes, artists and cultural figures for wide-ranging interviews that move between sport, style, music and the business of being famous in 2026—the intersection Complex has owned for over two decades.

Worst Take, hosted by Keith McPherson

Log on to ‘X’ at any given hour throughout the day and you’ll encounter one or 12 brutal takes. Complex Bets is now going to highlight the worst of the worst takes with its new series, Worst Take. This sports-and-culture debate series is built on a simple, dangerous premise: every guest arrives with a take they know will get them in trouble. The series is hosted by New York radio personality and sports commentator Keith McPherson. The show will put athletes, artists and personalities in the second seat and will ask them to defend the indefensible. Guests will have to defend the draft pick that nobody agrees with, back the player that they are irrationally high on, and defend that hill they will die on. Keith will begin each episode with a worst take of his own, and then let the guest chat it up about sports, music, fashion, and food. Sharp Tank, hosted by Cooper & Carter

This longform sports talk series is hosted by Cooper & Carter, a duo whose unbridled chemistry does the heavy lifting: fast, funny, genuinely knowledgeable arguments about the games and the numbers behind them. Where most betting content leads with the pick, Sharp Tank leads with the argument—the personalities, the reasoning and the disagreement—which makes it accessible to fans who follow sports for the story rather than the spread.