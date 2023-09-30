Travis Kelce's Ex Claims Taylor Swift Fans Are Sending Her Death Threats Following Cheating Allegations

Taylor Swift’s fans weren’t happy that Travis Kelce’s ex accused him of being a cheater.

In a new interview with Inside Edition, his former flame, Maya Benberry claimed that she’s been getting death threats from Swifties.

“Swifties are aggressive,” Benberry told the outlet. “Very negative, very hypocritical. It’s really crazy to me that someone that I think is positive and really nice has such a negative and angry fanbase.”

She explained that she doesn’t have any issues with the singer, only with Kelce, who she called a “narcissist.”