Stephen A. Smith Claims 'Lot of Folks Find It Hard' to Watch Will Post-Slap as New 'Bad Boys' Tops $100 Million

Stephen A. Smith has a lot to say about Will Smith following the (extremely successful both critically and commercially) release of his and Martin Lawrence’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

The fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise, as you’ve no doubt heard by now, stacked up more than $100 million at the global box office during its opening weekend, all while garnering largely positive reviews in the process. Put another way, the general public seems more than ready to again embrace Big Will at the top-tier movie star level, having long ago left The Slap in the proverbial rearview. Stephen A. Smith, however, feels differently.

During a recent segment on his show, Smith first told viewers he "will never stop being a Will Smith fan" and will "in all likelihood" be seeing the new Bad Boys film in theaters. But the rest of his segment, which began with the host pointing out a photo he and Will took together during the actor’s Concussion era, sees Smith going in a more critical direction.