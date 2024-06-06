Gabourey Sidibe and Husband Brandon Frankel Welcome Twin Babies

According to the outlet, Sidibe explained the meaning behind the twins’ names.

"Brandon always wanted to name a son Cooper, so we call him 'Coop,' and Maya was named shortly before our baby moon to the Mayan Riviera in Mexico," she told Shutterstock. "Both twins have traditional West African middle names after members of my family."

She continued, "They're both extremely strong and hilarious, though they have yet to really interact with each other.”