Gabourey Sidibe and Husband Brandon Frankel Welcome Twin Babies

Gabourey Sidibe has welcomed twins with her husband, Brandon Frankel.
People reports that the 41-year-old gave birth to a boy named Cooper and a girl named Maya in early April. She announced her pregnancy in February, writing, “I’m pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of! Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!!”
According to the outlet, Sidibe explained the meaning behind the twins’ names.
"Brandon always wanted to name a son Cooper, so we call him 'Coop,' and Maya was named shortly before our baby moon to the Mayan Riviera in Mexico," she told Shutterstock. "Both twins have traditional West African middle names after members of my family."
She continued, "They're both extremely strong and hilarious, though they have yet to really interact with each other.”