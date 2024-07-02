Emily B on Whether or Not She’s in a Relationship With Fabolous: 'There’s No Tea'

The former couple have been together on and off for 20 years, and share three children.

Jul 02, 2024
A man in a tuxedo and sunglasses sits with a woman in a gold gown and fur stole on a luxurious car's backseat
Jerritt Clark
Jerritt Clark

Emily B has provided an update on her relationship with Fabolous

“Fab? Oh my God. I know y’all want all the tea. Me and Fab are good, amazing,” she said during a recent livestream. “There’s no tea.”

The couple have been dating on and off for the last 20 or so years. They share three children, 15-year-old son Johan, 8-year-old son Jonas, and 3-year-old daughter Journey.

Speculation that the pair are no longer together began in October 2022, when Emily shared that she had moved into a new home during a livestream with her eldest daughter, 26-year-old Taina Williams. 

If you recall speculations have been swirling about the status of their relationship for a while. In October 2022, Emily shared she moved into a new home. pic.twitter.com/OPNJi60TB5

— TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) July 2, 2024
Twitter: @TheShadeRoom

In December 2022, Emily B posted photos of her and her three youngest children to Instagram—and Fabolous was noticeably absent.

