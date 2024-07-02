Emily B on Whether or Not She’s in a Relationship With Fabolous: 'There’s No Tea'

Emily B has provided an update on her relationship with Fabolous
“Fab? Oh my God. I know y’all want all the tea. Me and Fab are good, amazing,” she said during a recent livestream. “There’s no tea.”
The couple have been dating on and off for the last 20 or so years. They share three children, 15-year-old son Johan, 8-year-old son Jonas, and 3-year-old daughter Journey.
Speculation that the pair are no longer together began in October 2022, when Emily shared that she had moved into a new home during a livestream with her eldest daughter, 26-year-old Taina Williams.
In December 2022, Emily B posted photos of her and her three youngest children to Instagram—and Fabolous was noticeably absent.