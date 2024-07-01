'Hawk Tuah' Star Hailey Welch Reveals Parents’ Reaction to Viral Video, Bizarre Offer to Sell Her Spit

Hailey Welch, the 21-year-old Tennessee woman who recently found herself at the center of relentless media attention after delivering the swiftly-made-ubiquitous phrase "hawk tuah" in a viral video, has broken her silence.

In a new interview with Brianna Lapaglia for Plan Bri Uncut, Welch, who has since secured a management deal, was asked about her initial reaction to the widely shared clip, which she says was captured following CMA Fest proceedings last month.

"He only told us he was a YouTuber," Welch said of being approached for the Tim & Dee TV-shared video. "He never said anything about Instagram, TikTok, nothing of the sort. So I was like, oh well, I’m never gon’ see this again. Sure enough, I seen it again."

Asked to elaborate on when, exactly, the clip made its way into her purview, Welch said that several days passed before she noticed it was growing into a full-fledged viral moment.

"So that was Sunday. I seen it about the Tuesday after that," she said. "I shit a brick. I seen it at, like, 2:00 in the morning when I was up getting ready for work."

The interview, recorded backstage at Zach Bryan’s recent sold-out show at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, also sees Welch addressing the creepiness of seeing her photos used in the creation of a slew of fake accounts. As Welch explained, she had actually deleted her socials about six months prior to "hawk tuah" breaking out, citing "personal reasons." A potential return, however, is in the works.

As those who have been following this story are well aware, fake accounts weren’t the only complications brought about amid hawk tuah mania. Multiple false claims about Welch were widely circulated, including that she was allegedly a teacher but had lost her job post-hawk tuah. According to Welch, she worked at a factory, not in the school system. She also never held a job as a bartender, despite claims suggesting otherwise. Furthermore, despite another rumor that has also been making the rounds as of late, Welch's father is not a preacher. In fact, she says he is "so far from a preacher it’s crazy."