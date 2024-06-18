Denzel Washington Remembers Co-Star Whitney Houston on 'The Preacher's Wife,' Says He 'Wanted to Protect Her'

Denzel Washington and Whitney Houston starred together in the 1996 film, The Preacher’s Wife.

The actor remembered the time while discussing his career at his African Black Film Festival retrospective on June 15. He was joined by Chaz Ebert, widow to film critic Roger Ebert.

"I felt like I always wanted to protect her," he said of Houston, per People. That prompted Ebert to say, "There was a vulnerability that you saw."

"So you really got that?" Washington asked.