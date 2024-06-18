Denzel Washington Remembers Co-Star Whitney Houston on 'The Preacher's Wife,' Says He 'Wanted to Protect Her'

Denzel Washington and Whitney Houston starred together in the 1996 film, The Preacher’s Wife.
The actor remembered the time while discussing his career at his African Black Film Festival retrospective on June 15. He was joined by Chaz Ebert, widow to film critic Roger Ebert.
"I felt like I always wanted to protect her," he said of Houston, per People. That prompted Ebert to say, "There was a vulnerability that you saw."
"So you really got that?" Washington asked.
Ebert confirmed it to be true and the audience laughed. Washington then said, “Well, of course.” He continued, "I always felt like I wanted to protect her. You know? She wanted to be so tough, but she really wasn't. That's all. Okay."
It’s been almost 30 years since the arrival of The Preacher’s Wife, which also starred Courtney B. Vance, Jenifer Lewis, Gregory Hines, and Justin Pierre Edmund. Lionel Richie, Loretta Devine, and Houston's mother, Cissy Houston made cameos. The 1996 film is a remake of 1947’s The Bishop’s Wife.
Houston suffered a tragic death in 2012, dying from an accidental drowning, with heart disease and cocaine use as contributing factors. She was 48 years old.