Theo James Says a Woman Pooped in His Bathtub After Their First Date: ‘There Was a Present for Me in the Bath'

Theo James is reflecting on his worst dating experience.

The White Lotus alum, who currently stars in Guy Ritchie's Netflix series The Gentleman, recently took part in a panel discussion with Entertainment Weekly, where he played a game called "Two Truths and a Lie."

The true story James' recounted was about a jaw-dropping date he went on in college.

"[While at] university, I went on a date that I thought went pretty well," James shared. "We had some fun, and we were young and dumb and full of fun. And in the morning she had left, and there was a present for me in the bath. And it was a small turd."

It isn't the first story about bodily functions that James has shared this week.

During an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show, James shed light on his time as a vocalist and guitarist for a band in London. During one performance, he had a bottle of urine thrown at him on stage.

"I was in bands, I wanted to be a rock star," he said. "I played hundreds of gigs. I was in various different bands -- most of them terrible."

James added, "I've had lots of things go wrong. I've had my foot crushed [under] a moving piece of equipment on stage once. I was looking the wrong direction and this roller thing just crushed my entire foot. When I was playing in a band I had a bottle of urine [thrown] at me, which was nice. At that point I was like, maybe I should try something else."