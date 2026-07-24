Whitney Houston

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Rosie O'Donnell Says 'Enabling' Behavior Fueled Whitney Houston's Untimely Death
Pop Culture

Rosie O'Donnell Says She Tried to Warn Whitney Houston's Inner Circle: 'Somebody Needs to Help Her'

On 'Watch What Happens Live,' Rosie recalls warning Whitney’s inner circle and says money may have kept the singer from getting real help.

Bernadette Giacomazzo29 days ago
Singer Whitney Houston accepts the Winner of International - Favorite Artist Award onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Whitney Houston Estate Fires Back at Oprah Over Stage Fall Claim

Oprah Winfrey recently suggested that Whitney Houston fell off the stage during an appearance on her show because of her drug use.

Joe Price30 days ago
DUNWOODY, GEORGIA - JUNE 14: Jermaine Dupri attends The 7th Annual Black Music Moguls Brunch at The White Boxx on June 14, 2026 in Dunwoody, Georgia. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 09: Greg Schriefer and Clive Davis attendthe premiere of Focus Features' "Lorne" at Alice Tully Hall on April 09, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Jermaine Dupri Calls on BET Awards to Hold 'Big and Special Tribute' to Clive Davis

Jermaine Dupri wants the BET Awards to orchestrate a grand tribute to late music executive Clive Davis.

Jaelani Turner-Williams31 days ago
Oprah Winfrey Recalls the Time Whitney Houston Fell Offstage: 'I Begged Them Not to Put Those Pictures Out'
Pop Culture

Oprah Winfrey Reveals How She Kept Whitney Houston’s Onstage Fall From Going Public

At Cannes Lions, Oprah opened up about Whitney’s relapse, the shocking tumble on her show and the quiet act of protection fans never knew about.

Bernadette Giacomazzo32 days ago
Clive Davis
Music

Clive Davis, Legendary Music Executive Who Signed Whitney Houston, Dead at 94

The Brooklyn-born music mogul worked with Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, and Santana.

tara mahadevan33 days ago
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Richard Smallwood, Gospel Giant Who Recorded with Destiny's Child, Dies at 77
Music

Richard Smallwood, Gospel Icon Whose Songs Were Covered by Destiny’s Child, Dies at 77

The Grammy-nominated composer helped shape modern gospel music through decades of influential work.

Bernadette Giacomazzo207 days ago
Whitney Houston Tops Gospel Charts More Than 10 Years After Her Death
Music

Whitney Houston Tops Gospel Charts More Than 10 Years After Her Death

Houston's rendition of 'Do You Hear What I Hear?' reached No. 1 on Billboard's top Gospel Streaming Songs for the week ending December 13.

Bernadette Giacomazzo226 days ago
Winnie Harlow recreating Whitney Houston's look at the 2001 BET Awards alongside a picture of Whitney Houston talking during her Lifetime Achievement Tribute at the 2001 BET Awards.
Pop Culture

Winnie Harlow Denies 'Mocking' Whitney Houston With Halloween Costume

The model was accused of making fun of Houston when she emulated the singer's look at the 2001 BET Awards.

Joe Price264 days ago
Megan with dramatic makeup and styled hair poses with an extended hand. The background has comic-style text "Choso: Blood Manipulation."
Pop Culture

Halloween 2025: Best Celebrity Costumes f/ Megan Thee Stallion, Julia Fox, and More

Celebrities are going all out to celebrate the most important day of the year.

Trace William Cowen268 days ago
Lady Gaga
Pop Culture

Prompt Asking X Users to Name a Celebrity Who Gagged an Interviewer Goes Viral

Users responded with clips of Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, and more.

tara mahadevan283 days ago
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Drake performing on stage, wearing a black leather vest, holding a microphone, and pointing outward.
Music

Drake Spurs Speculation After Calling Out 'Unsolicited Advice From Rappers We Loved in 2005'

While Drake didn't name any specific rappers, some have speculated that he could be referencing Memphis Bleek.

Trace William Cowen305 days ago
LAS VEGAS - APRIL 19: Singers Ray-J and Whitney Houston attends the Hopkins vs. Calzaghe "Battle of The Planet" in The PH Ring at The Thomas & Mack Center on April 19, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pop Culture

Ray J Calls Rumors of Whitney Houston Death Involvement ‘Cap’: ‘It’s Not My Truth’

The R&B singer says the conspiracy theories have been "haunting" to him.

Jaelani Turner-Williams362 days ago
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - April 3, 2025: Bobby Brown appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing May 19, 2025 in Burbank, California
Music

Bobby Brown Says He Continues to ‘Work Through’ Grief After Deaths of His Children

The singer has "accepted therapy" after the passings of Bobby Kristina Brown and Bobby Brown Jr.

Jaelani Turner-Williams432 days ago
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Lesley Nicole with Aaliyah
Music

Aaliyah’s Former Dancer Says the ‘Planes Felt Sketchy’ in Moments Leading Up to Singer’s Death

Lesley Nicole also said Lenny Kravitz helped the grieving crew return home safely.

Alex Ocho467 days ago
Lizzo at Lizzo In Real Life at The Wiltern on March 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Lizzo Calls Out 'Sickening' Mistreatment of Black Female Artists

The 4-time Grammy winner named Janet Jackson, Tina Turner, and Whitney Houston as artists who've been publicly disrespected.

Jaelani Turner-Williams494 days ago
NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Singer Cissy Houston and daughter singer Whitney Houston attend the 2010 Keep A Child Alive's Black Ball at the Hammerstein Ballroom on September 30, 2010 in New York City.
Music

Cissy Houston, Mother of Whitney Houston, Dies at 91

Houston, who suffered from Alzheimer's Disease, passed away at her home in New Jersey on Monday morning.

Jaelani Turner-Williams656 days ago

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