Bhad Bhabie Is Having a Girl After Pregnancy Announcement

Bhabie's also the new face of Heaven by Marc Jacobs x Barragan’s campaign, where she flaunts her baby bump in various pictures, including the aforementioned motorcycle shot.

“Marc Jacobs’ team reached out to have me shoot for Heaven and it was right before the pregnancy had leaked so they didn’t know,” Bhad Bhabie said, per WWD. “When they found out they really wanted to do it still and I did too so we made it happen. It was a quick turnaround but I love how it came out. We thought it would be cool to try and do a gender reveal with the images so we had some fun with it. I’m really just enjoying this whole experience and grateful I have these amazing pictures to share with my daughter one day.”

The artist is currently dating rapper Le Vaughn, who she was spotted walking with in Beverly Hills shortly before announcing her pregnancy. The new baby hopefully means a drastic change from Bhabie's messy mother-daughter appearance on Dr. Phil in 2016.

The upcoming delivery could mean a hiatus on Bhabie's OF endeavors. In November, she shared a breakdown of how much she made on the platform throughout 2021, bringing in a total of $38.6 million before taxes.