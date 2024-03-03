Bhad Bhabie's Entourage Involved in Altercation at Restaurant After Allegedly Being Filmed by Diners

People who were dining with Bhad Bhabie appeared to get into a physical altercation with a group of women while having dinner in West Hollywood.
TMZ acquired a video showing the fight breaking out on Saturday night between two women shouting and cursing at each other inside Toca Madera restaurant. One of them gets taken away, and Bhabie can be seen walking out with her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, seconds after.
Witnesses told the outlet that the fight started after someone in Bhabie's crew confronted someone who was recording the rapper arguing and slapping Le Vaughn. A representative for Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, also told the outlet that she was angry with her boyfriend for trying to be protective and wanting to confront the women recording them.
"Danielle was just trying to have a relaxing dinner with her friends as she is very pregnant," the rep said. "The issue was that these drunk women were filming Danielle and her party and then started yelling stuff at them."
The rep continued, "Danielle was arguing with her table because her boyfriend was trying to be protective and stop these people from harassing them and filming them. Danielle wanted her friends to just let it go, but the restaurant didn't get involved, and it escalated."
Bhabie announced she was expecting a baby girl with Le Vaughn last December. She later revealed the baby's name would Kali Love.
"The name doesn't really have any specific meaning, it's just his mom picked the middle name and then I had a list of five names I liked, and Kali was one of them," Bhabie said in a conversation with People. "I thought that Love went good with Kali."