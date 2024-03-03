Bhad Bhabie's Entourage Involved in Altercation at Restaurant After Allegedly Being Filmed by Diners

People who were dining with Bhad Bhabie appeared to get into a physical altercation with a group of women while having dinner in West Hollywood.

TMZ acquired a video showing the fight breaking out on Saturday night between two women shouting and cursing at each other inside Toca Madera restaurant. One of them gets taken away, and Bhabie can be seen walking out with her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, seconds after.

Witnesses told the outlet that the fight started after someone in Bhabie's crew confronted someone who was recording the rapper arguing and slapping Le Vaughn. A representative for Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, also told the outlet that she was angry with her boyfriend for trying to be protective and wanting to confront the women recording them.