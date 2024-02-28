Bhad Bhabie Says She’s Excited to Welcome Daughter Yet ‘Very Over Being Pregnant’

She continued, "The first couple of days that I had her, I just noticed I had this sense to just wake up early, go check on her, feed her, do this and do that," she told the publication. "It's like that motherly instinct."

Although Bhabie told People she’s feeling “very tired” and “very over being pregnant,” the star also says she’s “really excited.”

"I'm definitely going to be giving her some of my little purses and stuff like that,” she said.

Bhabie, born Daniellee Marie Bregoli, confirmed her pregnancy with boyfriend Le Vaughn in December and later announced they were expecting a baby girl whom they plan to name Kali Love.

"The name doesn't really have any specific meaning, it's just his mom picked the middle name and then I had a list of five names I liked, and Kali was one of them," Bhabie said. "I thought that Love went good with Kali."

Bhabie, at only 13 years old, gained notoriety for her 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil where she coined the phrase, “Cash me outside, how ‘about that?”

She spoke on how the catchphrase still follows her, saying, "People who are nurses and doctors and therapists and lawyers, do you think if people went back and looked at them when they were 13 and 14 and judged them off that time that they would have that job and be held so high?"

"They're kids, they're teenagers. But mine happened to be broadcasted all over the internet, all over public television. I wish more people knew my story and really understood the things that made me who I am, and that they wouldn't just look at a certain time of my life and expect me to be that person forever, especially when I was so young,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bhabie admits that she would like to do more acting but believes music is no longer “[her] party.” Despite motherhood, her next move is still up in the air.