The White Lotus

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Helena Bohnam Carter.
Pop Culture

Helena Bonham Carter Exits 'The White Lotus' Days After Filming Begins

The actor's character in the hit HBO series will be rewritten and recast.

Jaelani Turner-Williams96 days ago
Emmy Awards nominations graphic with a golden Emmy statue on a dark background with colorful light bursts.
Pop Culture

2025 Emmy Nominations: What to Know, From Beyoncé to 'Severance'

Will ‘Severance,’ ‘Hacks,’ and ‘The Studio’ bag wins this time around?

Trace William Cowen380 days ago
Jason Isaacs in a gray blazer and blue shirt standing in front of a "The White Lotus" backdrop, surrounded by plants.
Pop Culture

'White Lotus' Star Jason Isaacs Once Worked With the ‘Worst Bully Ever’

“I’d never seen anything like it,” said the 'White Lotus' star, recalling shocking on-set behavior from a mystery A-lister.

Maggie Ekberg407 days ago
(L) Walton Goggins in a dark suit at an event. (R) Aimee Lou Wood in a shiny dress with a leafy background.
Pop Culture

Walton Goggins Says He Didn't Fall Out With Aimee Lou Wood: ‘I Love This Woman Madly’

The 'White Lotus' star set the record straight after months of speculation.

Alex Ocho420 days ago
Walton Goggins at HBO's "The Righteous Gemstones" Final Season Los Angeles Premiere held at Paramount Theatre on March 5, 2025 in Los Angeles, California/Aimee Lou Wood attends HBO's "The White Lotus" Season 3 Finale Event at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village, California on April 06, 2025 in Westlake Village, California.
Pop Culture

Walton Goggins Ends Interview After Being Asked About Aimee Lou Wood Falling Out Rumors

The actor said there's "no conversation to be had" about his 'White Lotus' co-star.

Jaelani Turner-Williams450 days ago
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Rihanna in a floral outfit, Lauryn Hill performing in leather with a microphone, and Adam Scott in a tuxedo at an event.
Style

2025 Met Gala: Who's Expected to Attend?

ASAP Rocky and Pharrell Williams are among the 2025 Met Gala co-chairs.

Trace William Cowen454 days ago
Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood
Pop Culture

Fans Speculate 'White Lotus' Co-Stars Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood Are Feuding After Finale

Fans of the HBO hit series noticed the two actors, who played lovers Rick and Chelsea, are not following each other on social media.

Alex Ocho476 days ago
White Lotus creator Mike White
Pop Culture

'White Lotus' Creator Calls Out Composer for Departure and 'PR Campaign': 'B*tch Move'

He didn't mince words when talking about the situation on the 'Howard Stern Show.'

Trey Alston477 days ago
Piper and Zion from The White Lotus are pictured
Pop Culture

'The White Lotus' Season 3 Finale Almost Featured This Explosive Hookup

Per creator and writer Mike White, both runtime and narrative tidiness were instrumental in the decision to scrap the scene.

Trace William Cowen477 days ago
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A green fruit on a tree next to Jason Isaacs' White Lotus character in a blue shirt holding a glass, standing indoors.
Pop Culture

'The White Lotus' Suicide Tree and Poisoned Piña Coladas: Could That Really Happen?

With its heartbreaking Season 3 finale, 'The White Lotus' kept viewers on the edge thanks to the fruits of a so-called "suicide tree."

Trace William Cowen478 days ago
Jason Isaacs wearing a blue T-shirt with the word Duke in 'The White Lotus.'
Pop Culture

Duke University Says 'White Lotus' Use of Trademark 'Goes Too Far'

A character from the show is seen wearing a Duke T-shirt during a troubling scene.

tara mahadevan489 days ago
SKIMS
Style

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Fiancée Abby Champion Star In New SKIMS Campaign

Schwarzenegger winked at his nude 'White Lotus' scene in the campaign photos.

Jaelani Turner-Williams499 days ago
Jason Isaacs in a denim shirt sitting thoughtfully, with a hand on his chin, in a brightly lit room with a large image in the background.
Pop Culture

Jason Isaacs Claims There's ‘Double Standard’ for Men After ‘White Lotus’ Nude Scene

Isaacs dodged a question about wearing a prosthetic after he performed a full-frontal nude scene in a recent episode of the hit HBO series.

Alex Ocho500 days ago
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A man in a casual white shirt with sunglasses around his neck, standing outdoors with greenery in the background, smiling and gesturing with his hands.
Style

'The White Lotus' Season 3: This Is the Watch Patrick Schwarzenegger's Character Wears

In the latest season of Mike White's HBO hit, Schwarzenegger plays the Hublot-wearing Saxon Ratliff.

Trace William Cowen518 days ago
Chris Pratt in a light purple suit on the red carpet; Patrick Schwarzenegger shirtless and smiling in a scene from "The White Lotus."
Pop Culture

Chris Pratt Jokes He’s ‘Looking at That D*ck’ During Patrick Schwarzenegger’s ‘White Lotus’ Scenes

Pratt laughed after his response to his brother-in-law's NSFW scenes in the third season of the HBO hit series.

Alex Ocho519 days ago

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