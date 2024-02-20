‘White Lotus’ Co-Stars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall Appear to Confirm Relationship

The White Lotus co-stars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall are making their relationship Instagram official.
On Tuesday, Fahy, 33, shared a photo with Woodall, 27, on Instagram of the two in an embrace as they walked through Boston, per People.
Fahy kept the caption short and sweet, writing, “😊🍕💙.” Woodall quipped with a cheeky comment, writing, “Who is he?!”
According to People, both Fahy and Woodall had kept their relationship under wraps despite being photographed in romantic moments together in the two years since they filmed Season 2 in Sicily, Italy.
It’s not clear if the former Broadway actress will return for White Lotus’ next season. She was asked about a possible return on the red carpet of the 2024 Emmy Awards and merely shrugged as a response, per E! News.