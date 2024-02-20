‘White Lotus’ Co-Stars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall Appear to Confirm Relationship

The White Lotus co-stars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall are making their relationship Instagram official.

On Tuesday, Fahy, 33, shared a photo with Woodall, 27, on Instagram of the two in an embrace as they walked through Boston, per People.

Fahy kept the caption short and sweet, writing, “😊🍕💙.” Woodall quipped with a cheeky comment, writing, “Who is he?!”