‘White Lotus’ Co-Stars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall Appear to Confirm Relationship

Fahy and Woodall previously kept their relationship under wraps despite having been photographed numerous times since they co-starred in show's second season.

Feb 20, 2024
The White Lotus co-stars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall are making their relationship Instagram official.

On Tuesday, Fahy, 33, shared a photo with Woodall, 27, on Instagram of the two in an embrace as they walked through Boston, per People.

Fahy kept the caption short and sweet, writing, “😊🍕💙.” Woodall quipped with a cheeky comment, writing, “Who is he?!”

Profile image of Leo Woodall, with a comment asking &quot;Who is he?&quot; under a post

According to People, both Fahy and Woodall had kept their relationship under wraps despite being photographed in romantic moments together in the two years since they filmed Season 2 in Sicily, Italy.

It’s not clear if the former Broadway actress will return for White Lotus’ next season. She was asked about a possible return on the red carpet of the 2024 Emmy Awards and merely shrugged as a response, per E! News.

According to Variety, Blackpink member Lisa (credited as Lalisa Manobal) will make her acting debut when she joins the cast for the show’s third season. Production is set to begin this month in the K-Pop singer’s home country of Thailand.

