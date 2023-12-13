'The Color Purple' Producers Wanted Beyoncé or Rihanna for New Musical Remake, Oprah Reveals

Ahead of the Christmas Day release of The Color Purple, Oprah Winfrey has revealed some of the powers that be initially pushed to land a big-name pop star such as Beyoncé or Rihanna.

In a new Hollywood Reporter cover story, editorial director Nekesa Mumbi Moody writes that the film “had to endure the struggles of other Black productions, from fighting for the cast [director Blitz Bazawule] wanted, to pushing to get more resources.”

Oprah, who starred in the original 1985 and produced the musical remake, detailed how the production team started searching for an A-list singer as soon as the budget hit a certain threshold.

"To be completely honest about it, if you were doing this film for $30 or $40 million, the interest in the cast would be very different," Winfrey said. "Once the film moved to $90 to $100 million, then everybody wants us to bring Beyoncé. 'Can you get Beyoncé or can you get Rihanna?' So we're sitting in a room saying, 'Listen, we love Beyoncé. We love Rihanna, but there are other actors who can do this job.'"

She added, "I do remember conversations about, 'Y'all, Beyoncé is going to be busy this year.' It wasn't even a negotiation, because you're not getting Beyoncé."