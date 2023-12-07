Why ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé’ Is An Enlightening Watch, Even For Those Who Caught Her On Tour

Long after the whirlwind of rehearsals, swift costume changes, and poignant glimpses into a superstar’s personal life before the glimmering chrome stage lights up, there is a pivotal moment in the many unforgettable scenes in Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. Suddenly, Beyoncé , a “fucking 42”-year-old artist, career woman, and mother arrives at a significant realization, and shares it in her husky Texan accent and unmistakable candor: “I spent so much of my life [being] a serial people-pleaser,” she says in a voiceover nearing the end of the three-hour film. “And now I don't give a fuck.”

Since 1997, Beyoncé's name has been synonymous with excellence—a standard she has subtly rejected in interviews at times, but has otherwise upheld in her work, from the music to her persona. With an air of flawlessness, the one-in-a-million artist has established herself as one of the greatest entertainers in our lifetime and attained an almost otherworldly status. But Renaissance, her concert film released on Dec. 1 in limited theaters, strips away the gloss, revealing that Beyoncé's prestige is not from achieving perfection but from her being free of it.

"This tour, I feel liberated," she confides in a conversation with her husband, Jay-Z, after the culmination of the world tour.

The declaration is met with several “I know that’s right” from the audience at the four o’clock viewing at an AMC theater in New York’s Times Square, but it also captures the most important theme of this “Renaissance” era (album, tour, and film), where in shedding the shackles of perfection, Beyoncé not only liberates herself but also creates a freeing space for us all.

That freedom was aptly felt on her latest tour for those who were able to experience it live. The Renaissance World Tour began on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden, and concluded in Kansas City on Oct. 1. I attended her tour stop in New Jersey at the MetLife Stadium on July 29, and from the moment I crossed the parking lot bridge to the stadium, it was clear that this tour was a spectacle compared to no other (including previous tours like the Mrs. Carter Show Tour, On the Run, and the I Am… Tour). A sea of around 60,0000 fans, armored in chrome cowboy hats, crystal bralettes, and fringed shorts, flooded the venue with palpable excitement. A colossal steel stage with many different attachments and parts projected the pride flag as a welcoming symbol of love. Beyoncé gave us a show, with a custom handheld mic that was certainly on as she beautifully belted out the lyrics to some of her greatest hits (both new and old), including “Dangerously in Love,” “Energy,” “Cuff It,” and “Break My Soul.” Her vocal acrobatics were only matched by her avante garde fashions, captivating choreography, and playful banter. The memory, which still lives rent-free in my mind, is jaw-dropping and inspiring. Of course, there is an element of “you just had to be there,” because no pictures or videos will do it justice. That was until the film.