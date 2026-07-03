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Timothée Chalamet, Dwayne Johnson Movie Rumor: Are They Actually Starring Together in A24 Thriller?
After the rumor caught fire on social media, we try to parse out the truth.
Teyana Taylor Circling Team-Up With Daniel Kaluuya in 'The Parlay'
Inside the action-crime thriller that could pair Teyana Taylor with Daniel Kaluuya and reunite him with 'Judas and the Black Messiah' director Shaka King.
Idris Elba Says James Bond Rumor Was 'Never Legit,' Argues Black 007 Wouldn't Work in 'Some Markets'
As of May of this year, the search for the next Bond was officially underway.
Odessa A’zion Eyed for Rogue in Marvel’s ‘X-Men’ Reboot
Insider Jeff Sneider says Marvel is considering the 'Marty Supreme' breakout for Rogue in its upcoming 'X-Men' reboot.
Olivia Munn Claims Alec Baldwin Got Her Fired From ’30 Rock’
The Avery Jessup role ultimately went to Elizabeth Banks.
Aragorn Will Be Recast in New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Prequel
Andy Serkis confirmed Aragorn will be recast in ‘The Hunt for Gollum,’ with Viggo Mortensen not returning.
How a Fake Jessie Buckley 007 Story Fooled James Bond Fans
Inside the viral April Fool’s prank that convinced fans Jessie Buckley had been cast as James Bond.
Gina Gershon Rejected ‘Friday the 13th’ Role Due to Topless Scene
Gershon said: 'It definitely felt kind of exploitative to me and a little silly that right before she gets killed, her top has to come off.'
Kim Novak Says Sydney Sweeney Is ‘Totally Wrong’ to Play Her in ‘Scandalous’
The ‘Vertigo’ star says the film risks reducing her relationship with Sammy Davis Jr. to a tabloid-style story.
Donald Glover Joins 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' as Yoshi
Issa Rae and Luis Guzman are among the newly announced additions to the sequel.
Tyler, the Creator Jokes He Was Cast in ‘Marty Supreme’ Because Josh Safdie Has a ‘Crush’ on Him
During his appearance at the 32nd Actor Awards, Tyler joked about how he landed his role in the A24 hit.
TLC Musical Reveals Who’s Playing T-Boz, Left Eye, and Chilli — Fans Already Have Thoughts
The stage adaptation of TLC’s iconic album is officially cast, but social media isn’t totally sold.
Elon Musk Slammed Over Comments on Lupita Nyong’o’s Rumored ‘Odyssey’ Role
As Lupita Nyong’o’s potential Helen of Troy role circulates online, critics push back on Musk’s claim that Nolan ‘lost his integrity.’
Tyler, The Creator Is Electric in 'Marty Supreme'—How He Landed Josh Safdie's Ping-Pong Masterpiece
“Tyler, when you meet him, he is joy personified,” casting director Jennifer Venditti tells Complex.
Colman Domingo Cast as Cowardly Lion in 'Wicked: For Good'
Domingo joins Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the blockbuster sequel.
AEW Star Kiera Hogan Joins the Cast of ‘Joseline’s Cabaret: California’
Hogan said that wrestling was just a 'stepping stone' to bigger things.
Marvel Unveils Star-Studded 'Avengers: Doomsday' Cast as 'X-Men' Join the MCU
The upcoming crossover event will bring mutants, Avengers, and the Fantastic Four together at last.
Syndey Sweeney Looks Unrecognizable as Boxer Christy Martin
Sweeney will play the pro boxer in a new biopic directed by David Michod.