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Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in a tuxedo, smiling with Timothée Chalamet in a black suit at a formal event.
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet, Dwayne Johnson Movie Rumor: Are They Actually Starring Together in A24 Thriller?

After the rumor caught fire on social media, we try to parse out the truth.

Trace William Cowen23 days ago
Teyana Taylor Reportedly in Talks for Role in New Daniel Kaluuya-Led Film 'The Parlay'
Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor Circling Team-Up With Daniel Kaluuya in 'The Parlay'

Inside the action-crime thriller that could pair Teyana Taylor with Daniel Kaluuya and reunite him with 'Judas and the Black Messiah' director Shaka King.

Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago
Idris Elba in a white jacket smiling at an event with a "Masters of the Universe" backdrop.
Pop Culture

Idris Elba Says James Bond Rumor Was 'Never Legit,' Argues Black 007 Wouldn't Work in 'Some Markets'

As of May of this year, the search for the next Bond was officially underway.

Trace William Cowen40 days ago
Odessa A'zion Reportedly Being Considered for Rogue Role in 'X-Men' Reboot
Pop Culture

Odessa A’zion Eyed for Rogue in Marvel’s ‘X-Men’ Reboot

Insider Jeff Sneider says Marvel is considering the 'Marty Supreme' breakout for Rogue in its upcoming 'X-Men' reboot.

Bernadette Giacomazzo98 days ago
Olivia Munn arriving on the red carpet at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, CA, Sunday, March 10, 2024.
Pop Culture

Olivia Munn Claims Alec Baldwin Got Her Fired From ’30 Rock’

The Avery Jessup role ultimately went to Elizabeth Banks.

Holly Riordan101 days ago
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Viggo Mortensen during 'The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King' - Los Angeles Premiere at The Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California, United States.
Pop Culture

Aragorn Will Be Recast in New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Prequel

Andy Serkis confirmed Aragorn will be recast in ‘The Hunt for Gollum,’ with Viggo Mortensen not returning.

Holly Riordan105 days ago
James Bond Casting Rumors: Has a Woman Been Announced as the New 007?
Pop Culture

How a Fake Jessie Buckley 007 Story Fooled James Bond Fans

Inside the viral April Fool’s prank that convinced fans Jessie Buckley had been cast as James Bond.

Bernadette Giacomazzo107 days ago
Gina Gershon attends the 'Borderlands' Los Angeles Fan Event at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 06, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Gina Gershon Rejected ‘Friday the 13th’ Role Due to Topless Scene

Gershon said: 'It definitely felt kind of exploitative to me and a little silly that right before she gets killed, her top has to come off.'

Holly Riordan108 days ago
Kim Novak Slams Sydney Sweeney for 'Scandalous' Biopic Role: 'Totally Wrong to Play Me'
Pop Culture

Kim Novak Says Sydney Sweeney Is ‘Totally Wrong’ to Play Her in ‘Scandalous’

The ‘Vertigo’ star says the film risks reducing her relationship with Sammy Davis Jr. to a tabloid-style story.

Bernadette Giacomazzo109 days ago
Donald Glover in a mint green suit, smiling at a microphone on stage.
Pop Culture

Donald Glover Joins 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' as Yoshi

Issa Rae and Luis Guzman are among the newly announced additions to the sequel.

Alex Ocho130 days ago
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Tyler, the Creator, in a fur hat and glasses, smiling with Benny Safdie in a suit, at an event with a bold backdrop.
Pop Culture

Tyler, the Creator Jokes He Was Cast in ‘Marty Supreme’ Because Josh Safdie Has a ‘Crush’ on Him

During his appearance at the 32nd Actor Awards, Tyler joked about how he landed his role in the A24 hit.

Joe Price137 days ago
The TLC 'Crazy, Sexy, Cool' Musical Gets Its Full Cast—And the Internet Has Opinions
Music

TLC Musical Reveals Who’s Playing T-Boz, Left Eye, and Chilli — Fans Already Have Thoughts

The stage adaptation of TLC’s iconic album is officially cast, but social media isn’t totally sold.

Bernadette Giacomazzo140 days ago
Elon Musk Slammed for Criticizing Lupita Nyong'o Rumored Casting in 'The Odyssey'
Pop Culture

Elon Musk Slammed Over Comments on Lupita Nyong’o’s Rumored ‘Odyssey’ Role

As Lupita Nyong’o’s potential Helen of Troy role circulates online, critics push back on Musk’s claim that Nolan ‘lost his integrity.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo163 days ago
A retro diner scene with people sitting at a counter and tables. The atmosphere is lively with vintage decor and lighting.
Pop Culture

Tyler, The Creator Is Electric in 'Marty Supreme'—How He Landed Josh Safdie's Ping-Pong Masterpiece

“Tyler, when you meet him, he is joy personified,” casting director Jennifer Venditti tells Complex.

Trace William Cowen211 days ago
Colman Domingo Cast as Cowardly Lion in 'Wicked: For Good'
Pop Culture

Colman Domingo Cast as Cowardly Lion in 'Wicked: For Good'

Domingo joins Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the blockbuster sequel.

Bernadette Giacomazzo270 days ago
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AEW Wrestler Kiera Hogan Joins the Cast of 'Joseline's Cabaret California'
Sports

AEW Star Kiera Hogan Joins the Cast of ‘Joseline’s Cabaret: California’

Hogan said that wrestling was just a 'stepping stone' to bigger things.

Bernadette Giacomazzo346 days ago
Avengers: Doomsday Cast
Pop Culture

Marvel Unveils Star-Studded 'Avengers: Doomsday' Cast as 'X-Men' Join the MCU

The upcoming crossover event will bring mutants, Avengers, and the Fantastic Four together at last.

Alex Ocho478 days ago
Sydney Sweeney as Christy Martin
Pop Culture

Syndey Sweeney Looks Unrecognizable as Boxer Christy Martin

Sweeney will play the pro boxer in a new biopic directed by David Michod.

Alex Ocho639 days ago

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