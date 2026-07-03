Remakes

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Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast) on season 7 of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'.
Pop Culture

MrBeast Wants a ‘Naruto’ Remake — And Says He’ll Help Fund It

The YouTuber reacted to the ‘One Piece’ reboot news and quickly turned it into a pitch for ‘Naruto.’

Holly Riordan115 days ago
Christian Bale.
Pop Culture

Christian Bale Applauds 'Brave' Luca Guadagnino for ‘American Psycho’ Adaption

The Oscar-winning actor starred in Mary Harron’s original 2000 horror film based the Bret Easton Ellis novel.

Joshua Espinoza134 days ago
Split image. Left: Joe Rogan speaking into a microphone. Right: 50 Cent smiling, wearing a cap and chain.
Music

Joe Rogan Reacts to ‘Fire’ AI Soul Remake of 50 Cent’s "Many Men": ‘AI Is F*cking Scary’

The soulful cover, generated by AI, of 50 Cent's 2003 hit has Joe Rogan's approval.

Alex Ocho306 days ago
Still from the 2003 film "Holes." A group of young men, including Shia LeBeouf at center, in orange jumpsuits sit in a dusty area, appearing to be engaged in conversation or a break.
Pop Culture

‘Holes’ TV Series Pilot in the Works at Disney+

A new series adaptation of Louis Sachar's 1998 book will feature a teenage girl at the center of its reimagined plot.

Alex Ocho556 days ago
Austin Butler in a black suit and tie at an event, posing against a white background.
Pop Culture

Austin Butler to Star in New ‘American Psycho’ Adaptation

Butler will star as Patrick Bateman in the take on Bret Easton Ellis' 1991 novel.

Alex Ocho583 days ago
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James McAvoy
Pop Culture

James McAvoy Says Andrew Tate Inspired His 'Speak No Evil' Character

Tate's home in Romania was recently once again raided by police.

tara mahadevan684 days ago
Jack Harlow smiling and pointing during an outdoor event. He is dressed casually with a light shirt
Music

Jack Harlow on Acting in 'White Men Can’t Jump' Remake: 'Got to Get Better If I Really Want to Do It'

This month, Harlow returns to the screen in the Apple TV+ film 'The Instigators.'

Trace William Cowen714 days ago
Dolly Parton is singing into a microphone, wearing a red and white outfit. Beyoncé is wearing a black leather outfit with gold details, sunglasses, and a black hat
Music

Dolly Parton Praises Beyoncé's 'Bold' Take on "Jolene" Lyrics: 'I Love What She Did to It'

Parton appeared on Beyoncé's eighth album 'Cowboy Carter.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams776 days ago
George R.R. Martin smiles while wearing a black suit, cap, and glasses at the Atlanta Film Festival
Pop Culture

George R.R. Martin Criticizes Screenwriters Who Think They Can Improve Classic Books: 'They Make It Worse'

The 'Game of Thrones' creator believes the trend of adapting classic works is producing mediocre results.

Alex Ocho779 days ago
Pop Culture

Fans Can't Stop Comparing Bill Skarsgård's ‘The Crow’ Remake Look to Jared Leto’s ‘Joker’

Director Rupert Sanders said he got inspiration from modern stars "like Post Malone and Lil Peep."

Alex Ocho869 days ago
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Pop Culture

Kenya Barris' Dorothy in 'The Wizard of Oz' Remake Is Coming Straight Out of Inglewood

“Toto, I’ve got a feeling we’re not in California anymore!”

Alex Ocho909 days ago
Pop Culture

'The Color Purple' Producers Wanted Beyoncé or Rihanna for New Musical Remake, Oprah Reveals

Oprah starred in the 1985 original, which was directed by Steven Spielberg and earned Winfrey an Oscar nomination. She's back as a producer this time around.

Brad Callas947 days ago
Music

Aminé Wants Drake as Final Boss in Hypothetical ‘Def Jam Vendetta’ Reboot

Aminé told Complex it'd be "funny as hell" for Drake to show up as "the OVO Slayer or something."

Mark Elibert1060 days ago
Pop Culture

Live-Action ‘Bambi’ Remake at Disney Eyeing Oscar-Winning Director

Canadian filmmaker Sarah Polley ('Women Talking') is in talks to helm an update on 'Bambi.'

Starr Savoy1129 days ago
Alan Menken attends Disney's "Disenchanted" Premiere at El Capitan Theatre
Pop Culture

Songwriter Says ‘The Little Mermaid’ Lyrics Will Be Updated in Remake to Recognize Consent

Prolific songwriter and composer Alan Menken has revealed the upcoming Little Mermaid remake will update the lyrics of some songs to recognize consent.

Joe Price1197 days ago
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Ryan Coogler speaks onstage during the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards
Pop Culture

‘X-Files’ Creator Says Ryan Coogler Is Planning to Reboot Iconic Series

Ryan Coogler appears to be circling a reboot Fox’s hit series 'X-Files,' according to the show's creator, who teased as much in a recent interview with CBC.

Brad Callas1207 days ago
Questlove attends Grammy Awards
Pop Culture

Questlove Following ‘Summer of Soul’ Directing Debut With ‘The Aristocats’ Live-Action Remake for Disney

Academy Award-winning documentary director and Roots drummer Questlove is set to helm a live-action remake of the 1970 Disney movie The Aristocats.

Brad Callas1208 days ago
jenna ortega wednesday podcast interview
Pop Culture

Jenna Ortega Recalls Getting ‘Almost Unprofessional’ on ‘Wednesday’ Set by Rewriting Lines She Didn’t Agree With

Ortega explained that she was extremely protective of her character, and wanted to maintain Wednesday's authenticity while on the set of the Netflix series.

Dayna Haffenden1227 days ago

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