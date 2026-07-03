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MrBeast Wants a ‘Naruto’ Remake — And Says He’ll Help Fund It
The YouTuber reacted to the ‘One Piece’ reboot news and quickly turned it into a pitch for ‘Naruto.’
Christian Bale Applauds 'Brave' Luca Guadagnino for ‘American Psycho’ Adaption
The Oscar-winning actor starred in Mary Harron’s original 2000 horror film based the Bret Easton Ellis novel.
Joe Rogan Reacts to ‘Fire’ AI Soul Remake of 50 Cent’s "Many Men": ‘AI Is F*cking Scary’
The soulful cover, generated by AI, of 50 Cent's 2003 hit has Joe Rogan's approval.
‘Holes’ TV Series Pilot in the Works at Disney+
A new series adaptation of Louis Sachar's 1998 book will feature a teenage girl at the center of its reimagined plot.
Austin Butler to Star in New ‘American Psycho’ Adaptation
Butler will star as Patrick Bateman in the take on Bret Easton Ellis' 1991 novel.
James McAvoy Says Andrew Tate Inspired His 'Speak No Evil' Character
Tate's home in Romania was recently once again raided by police.
Jack Harlow on Acting in 'White Men Can’t Jump' Remake: 'Got to Get Better If I Really Want to Do It'
This month, Harlow returns to the screen in the Apple TV+ film 'The Instigators.'
Dolly Parton Praises Beyoncé's 'Bold' Take on "Jolene" Lyrics: 'I Love What She Did to It'
Parton appeared on Beyoncé's eighth album 'Cowboy Carter.'
George R.R. Martin Criticizes Screenwriters Who Think They Can Improve Classic Books: 'They Make It Worse'
The 'Game of Thrones' creator believes the trend of adapting classic works is producing mediocre results.
Fans Can't Stop Comparing Bill Skarsgård's ‘The Crow’ Remake Look to Jared Leto’s ‘Joker’
Director Rupert Sanders said he got inspiration from modern stars "like Post Malone and Lil Peep."
Kenya Barris' Dorothy in 'The Wizard of Oz' Remake Is Coming Straight Out of Inglewood
“Toto, I’ve got a feeling we’re not in California anymore!”
'The Color Purple' Producers Wanted Beyoncé or Rihanna for New Musical Remake, Oprah Reveals
Oprah starred in the 1985 original, which was directed by Steven Spielberg and earned Winfrey an Oscar nomination. She's back as a producer this time around.
Aminé Wants Drake as Final Boss in Hypothetical ‘Def Jam Vendetta’ Reboot
Aminé told Complex it'd be "funny as hell" for Drake to show up as "the OVO Slayer or something."
Live-Action ‘Bambi’ Remake at Disney Eyeing Oscar-Winning Director
Canadian filmmaker Sarah Polley ('Women Talking') is in talks to helm an update on 'Bambi.'
Songwriter Says ‘The Little Mermaid’ Lyrics Will Be Updated in Remake to Recognize Consent
Prolific songwriter and composer Alan Menken has revealed the upcoming Little Mermaid remake will update the lyrics of some songs to recognize consent.
‘X-Files’ Creator Says Ryan Coogler Is Planning to Reboot Iconic Series
Ryan Coogler appears to be circling a reboot Fox’s hit series 'X-Files,' according to the show's creator, who teased as much in a recent interview with CBC.
Questlove Following ‘Summer of Soul’ Directing Debut With ‘The Aristocats’ Live-Action Remake for Disney
Academy Award-winning documentary director and Roots drummer Questlove is set to helm a live-action remake of the 1970 Disney movie The Aristocats.
Jenna Ortega Recalls Getting ‘Almost Unprofessional’ on ‘Wednesday’ Set by Rewriting Lines She Didn’t Agree With
Ortega explained that she was extremely protective of her character, and wanted to maintain Wednesday's authenticity while on the set of the Netflix series.