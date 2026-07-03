Sober

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Cara Delevingne attends The Abbey's 35th Anniversary at The Abbey on May 20, 2026 in West Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Cara Delevingne Opens Up About Sex and Sobriety in Playboy Cover Story

She expressed that sex is "difficult" but "so much deeper" since getting sober in 2022.

Trey Alston2 days ago
Bam Margera with facial tattoos and a beard smiles at an event, standing in front of a backdrop with logos.
Pop Culture

Bam Margera on Embracing Sobriety After Drug and Alcohol Abuse 'Destroyed' His Body

The 'Viva La Bam' and 'Jackass' alum, now sober, looks back on the moments of revelation that led to him making major changes in his life.

Trace William Cowen16 days ago
Soulja Boy wearing sunglasses and a white and black shirt, smiling on stage with colorful lights in the background.
Music

Soulja Boy Tells Fans He's 'Gotta Kick the Cup' After Lean Relapse: 'I Can't Pour No More'

"Every time I pour up, I get in my feelings," Soulja tells fans.

Trace William Cowen48 days ago
Pete Davidson
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson Says He Doesn’t Remember Early Career Because He Was ‘Such a Drug Addict’

The comedian struggled with addictions to ketamine, acid, weed, and pills.

tara mahadevan84 days ago
Advertisement
Lamar Odom #7 and Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers sit on the bench during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center on February 10, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Lamar Odom Says His ‘Late Brother’ Kobe Bryant Helps Inspire His Sobriety

'I do try to be my best self and practice the Mamba mentality, which has been passed down to me by my late brother,' the former NBA player said.

Holly Riordan111 days ago
Miley Cyrus at the 68th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Miley Cyrus Says She's Developed 'Sober Lens': 'I Was So Used to Living at a High'

The pop vocalist and former child star struggled with drug and alcohol dependency in the past.

Jaelani Turner-Williams120 days ago
Adam G. Simon on the left wears a gray suit, and Shia LaBeouf on the right wears a black tuxedo with a bow tie.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Is Surrounded by 'Yes Men,' Says Former Collaborator: 'It's Called Clinical Narcissism'

Adam G. Simon, writer of the LaBeouf-starring 'Man Down,' spoke out about the actor's recent arrest and subsequent interview.

Trace William Cowen134 days ago
Lamar Odom Checks into Rehab After DUI Arrest
Sports

Lamar Odom Checks into Rehab After DUI Arrest

The former NBA star voluntarily entered a 30-day treatment program following his recent arrest in Las Vegas.

Bernadette Giacomazzo168 days ago
Angela White (formerly Blac Chyna) with long black hair and a pink streak smiles, wearing a black outfit against a step-and-repeat.
Pop Culture

Blac Chyna Says Encouraging Others to Join OnlyFans Because of Her Earnings Was ‘Not Godly’

The multi-hyphenate reportedly earned $240 million on the platform in 2021 before shutting down her account two years later.

Alex Ocho170 days ago
Advertisement
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 14: American rapper Fivio Foreign performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on December 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Music

Fivio Foreign Says Sobriety Made Him Realize How Much Time He Wasted 'Being Smacked'

The rapper and producer previously said he's experienced "psychological withdrawal" from no longer doing drugs.

Jaelani Turner-Williams183 days ago
Keith Powers in a black suit stands against a red background with a white circular design.
Pop Culture

Keith Powers Celebrates One Year of Being Alcohol-Free: ‘I’m Committed’

The actor reflected on personal growth as he celebrated a full year of sobriety on social media.

Mark Elibert195 days ago
Oprah Winfrey
Pop Culture

Oprah Winfrey Says She Once Had 17 Tequila Shots in ‘One Night’ Before Quitting Drinking Altogether

Oprah Winfrey credits GLP-1s for helping her quit alcohol altogether.

tara mahadevan198 days ago
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino wearing sunglasses flexes his biceps on a red carpet, dressed in a black tank top with a patterned background.
Pop Culture

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Talks Getting His Abs Back After Losing 30 Pounds

The 'Jersey Shore' star, now 43 years old, detailed his strict training and diet regimen.

Alex Ocho256 days ago
Denzel Washington smiling, wearing a black shirt, with blurred lights in the background.
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington Confronts Fan After Being Accused of Lying About His Sobriety

The Oscar winner found himself in a tense exchange with a New York City based autograph seeker.

Alex Ocho262 days ago
Advertisement
A man wearing a black cap, glasses, and a black jacket is standing in an empty stadium.
Sports

Allen Iverson Reflects on His Iconic 'Practice' Rant: 'It Wasn’t Funny Back Then'

Iverson says his infamous “practice” moment was a misunderstanding and that he could have explained himself "a little better."

Mark Elibert282 days ago
Two men side by side: one with glasses and a headband, the other wearing sunglasses and a headset.
Sports

Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Celebrates Six Months of Sobriety With Family Photos

Marcus Jordan celebrates his sobriety and says he's "still the life of the party."

Mark Elibert282 days ago
A group of people are standing outside near a vehicle. Streamer IShowSpeed wears a cowboy hat and comedian Theo Von has a sleeveless Vanderbilt Football shirt.
Pop Culture

Theo Von Tells IShowSpeed He Chews 12 Pieces of Gum Because He’s a Recovering Drug Addict

The streamer linked up with the comedian during an in-person stream in Nashville.

Alex Ocho309 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App