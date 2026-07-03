Blac Chyna on Industry Pressure to Get Plastic Surgery: 'I Wanted That Hollywood Look, Like the Angelina Jolie'
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In a new profile with the 'Los Angeles Times,' the 35-year-old revealed that her plastic surgery served "to appease the male species, to collect money from them.”Alex Ocho
As non-alcoholic beverage sales continue to rise and more of Gen Z try their hand at sobriety, here is a list of 8 awesome and tasty Canadian booze-free drinks.Coleman Molnar
Pop Culture
Stacey Dash Discusses Past Painkiller Addiction, Says She Was Taking 18 to 20 Pills Daily: 'I Almost Died'
Stacey Dash opened up about her past addiction to painkillers and celebrated five years of sobriety during an appearance on 'The Dr. Oz Show' on Thursday.Brad Callas
Fresh off launching a whole new era for the Weeknd, Abel goes deep on everything from living "sober lite" to his personal definition of success.Trace William Cowen