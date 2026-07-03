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The Deputy Director at the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws offers an assessment of the latest headlines about weed and heart attacks.Trace William Cowen
A now-viral video on TikTok captured the moment an alligator in Florida ate a drone and burst into smoke, and it’s starting to stir up some controversy.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
Kid Cudi took to social media over the weekend to announce that he’s looking to hire a professional blunt roller that’s based in the Los Angeles area.Jordan Rose
While recreational marijuana sales are indeed legal in California, the underground market has continued to thrive, particularly during the pandemic.Trace William Cowen