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Zohran Mamdani in a suit and tie smiles, with another man in glasses and a suit in the background. Indoor setting.
Life

Zohran Mamdani on Hitting Cigarette During NYC Marathon: 'The Race Went Downhill Pretty Quickly'

Per Mamdani, the cig in question was offered to him in Greenpoint.

Trace William Cowen49 days ago
Jonah Hill in a suit with glasses and beard on the left; Rihanna in a stylish dark outfit on the right at a fashion event.
Pop Culture

Jonah Hill Recalls Rihanna Sharing Weed, Causing Friend to Get 'So Stoned That She Pooped Her Pants'

"Rihanna has that 'make your friends shit their pants' weed," the 'Outcome' director said.

Trace William Cowen87 days ago
Snoop Dogg performing in sunglasses and a patterned shirt; Seth Rogen smiling in glasses and a checkered blazer.
Music

Hilarious Celebrity Weed Stories to Celebrate 4/20: Snoop Dogg, Seth Rogen, Willie Nelson, and More

From Seth Rogen scaring Bryan Cranston, to Willie Nelson lighting up at the White House, these stories are classics.

Trace William Cowen88 days ago
Singer Billy Idol performs onstage during the Above Ground 4 concert benefiting Musicares at The Fonda Theatre on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Billy Idol Says He Smoked Crack to Kick Heroin Habit: 'I'm Glad I Got Away'

The English musician nearly had a fatal heroin overdose in 1984 but turned to another drug to kick the habit.

Jaelani Turner-Williams134 days ago
Wiz Khalifa with sunglasses, tattoos, and a nose ring smiles, wearing a black jacket. Red background with a blurred jersey.
Music

Wiz Khalifa Facing Prison Time in Romania, Reportedly Working to Appeal Drug Sentence

Wiz hasn't publicly commented on the sentence as of this writing.

Trace William Cowen211 days ago
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Cardi B with long black hair and a red top smiles at the camera.
Music

Cardi B Jokes She’s a ‘Good Woman’ Ahead of Saudi Arabia Festival: ‘I Follow All the Rules'

The rapper is set to perform at the 2025 Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh.

Alex Ocho218 days ago
FOX 5/Fauquier County Sheriff's Office Virginia
Life

Nine Suspects Pile Out of Small Car Before Virginia Robbery in Bizarre Video

The clown car-style surveillance footage was captured at a local vape shop.

Jaelani Turner-Williams245 days ago
Tessa Thompson, wearing CHANEL, attends the Academy Women's Luncheon Presented by CHANEL at The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Tessa Thompson Says She 'Forgot How to Move' During Studio Smoke Session

The actress recalled getting “the stoniest” she’s ever been while recording music.

Mark Elibert253 days ago
Seth Rogen with glasses and a beard is wearing a suit and tie, standing against a light blue background with white letters.
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Broke Both of His 'High Times' Stoner of the Year Trophies by 'Smoking From Them'

The star and co-creator of 'The Studio' looks back on his pre-Emmys awards glory.

Trace William Cowen283 days ago
Scarface in a plaid shirt and glasses speaks into a microphone. A sign behind him reads "Luther Campbell."
Music

Scarface Reflects on Using and Selling Drugs When He Was a Child: 'I Had No Guard Rails'

Scarface said he smoked, sold weed, and used crack cocaine all by the time he was a teen.

Mark Elibert337 days ago
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Doja Cat at iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango at Huntington City Beach on May 10, 2025 in Huntington Beach, California.
Music

Doja Cat Admits to Vaping Again, Says She Doesn't 'Suck Anything'

The Grammy winner laughed off her chances of developing "popcorn lung" from vaping.

Jaelani Turner-Williams346 days ago
Two men in colorful, flamboyant outfits. The left wears a red hat and jacket with gold accents. The right wears a striped jacket and hat.
Music

Bootsy Collins Remembers the Moment Crack Destroyed His Relationship With George Clinton

The funk legend recalled the shocking moment that made him distance himself from his P-Funk collaborator.

Alex Ocho354 days ago
Suge Knight and Tupac Shakur at an event. Suge is in a dark coat, and Tupac is in a suit with a patterned vest, standing against a backdrop.
Music

Suge Knight Says 2Pac's Ashes Were Rolled Into Blunt But He 'Didn't Hit Him' Because of Probation

Suge Knight "couldn't smoke" at the time due to being on probation.

Trace William Cowen380 days ago
(L-R) Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus.
Pop Culture

Miley Cyrus Recalls Being Blamed for Dad Billy Ray’s Pot Smoking on ‘Hannah Montana’ Set

The father-and-daughter duo starred in the hit Disney Channel sitcom from 2006 to 2011.

Alex Ocho393 days ago
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Friday, June 13 included David Spade ("David Spade: Dandelion"), Wiz Khalifa ("Kush + Orange Juice 2"), and musical guest Wiz Khalifa.
Music

Wiz Khalifa Confirms That He Smokes 30 Joints a Day: 'It's Always There'

Wiz called it a "mental exercise" to fit smoking into his lifestyle.

Jaelani Turner-Williams395 days ago
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Two men sitting in a restaurant, one in a striped suit smoking a hookah, the other in a cap and chain making a gesture.
Music

Gorilla Nems Links Up for Hookah and a Meal With NYC Mayor Eric Adams: ‘Late Night Power Meetings’

Adams was recently seen hanging out and dancing to merengue in Dyckman.

Mark Elibert433 days ago
A man wearing sunglasses, a black cap, and a black shirt with "Cypress Hill" logo, standing outdoors at an event.
Music

B-Real Wants Cypress Hill to Perform on 'SNL' Amid Alleged Ban for Smoking Weed

B-Real believes that NBC, not 'SNL' creator Lorne Michaels, had a problem with them smoking weed.

Mark Elibert440 days ago
Pete Davidson wearing a t-shirt and cap, gesturing while seated on a talk show set.
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson Says He Ate a Pack of Zyn by Mistake, Didn’t Know They ‘Weren’t Swallowable’

The comedian shared his clumsy intro to nicotine pouches.

Alex Ocho449 days ago

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