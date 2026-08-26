LUCKI Confronted by Club Promoter Who Paid $60,000 for Performance That Lasted Two Songs

LUCKI is facing criticism after a club promoter claimed he paid the Chicago rapper $60,000 for a performance that lasted only two songs. Footage circulating on social media shows the promoter confronting LUCKI following the abbreviated set and questioning why he left so quickly after receiving such a sizable booking fee. "I paid 60 grand, two songs, brother," the promoter told LUCKI during the tense exchange. The promoter continued pressing the rapper over what he believed he paid for, emphasizing the amount of money involved compared to the length of the performance. "Listen, one song, I paid 60 grand for one song," he said. "Come on, brother. Two songs, brother. I paid 60 grand."

In response, LUCKI told the promoter: "Hey talk to Johnny. I didn't even want to come here. I already made $100. I ain't have to come here but they me I only had two songs [...] talked to the n***a you talked to. Talk to the n***a you booked it through. You ain't never talk to me."

The promoter then explained that he hadn't personally arranged the booking with LUCKI, saying his representatives handled the deal on his behalf. "I had my talent managers meet with him — I don't know him," he said. Still, the promoter suggested he believed LUCKI had been treated well by the venue and expected the same level of professionalism in return. "Hey LUCKI, I treat you good," he added. "I expect to get treated well." It's unclear what LUCKI's contract required in terms of the length of his appearance, number of songs or time onstage.

The controversy arrives amid an active year for the Chicago rapper. LUCKI released his latest album, Dr*gs R Bad, through EMPIRE in May. He also recently wrapped The Bad Influence Tour alongside Sk8star.